10 Viral Hollywood Interviews: From Ben Affleck's Cozy Interaction With a Reporter to Travis Kelce Predicting His Romance With Taylor Swift

Anne Hathaway sat for an interview with Extra to discuss her Catwoman role in the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises. However, reporter Jerry Penacoli seemingly tried shifting the attention to her physique.

The interviewer asked her about her fitness regime to have the perfect shape for the role, and Hathaway explained that being in ideal shape was not the priority, as she wanted to focus on her stunts.

Penacoli did not stop and threw her more questions about her body, including her diet and exercise routine. His non-stop query eventually led Hathway to catch him off guard by inquiring whether he was trying to lose weight because of his questions.

"No, no seriously. We have to talk about this. What do you want? Are you trying to fit into a catsuit?" she went on.