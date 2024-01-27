10 Viral Hollywood Interviews: From Ben Affleck's Cozy Interaction With a Reporter to Travis Kelce Predicting His Romance With Taylor Swift
Anne Hathaway Bombarded With Questions About Her Body
Anne Hathaway sat for an interview with Extra to discuss her Catwoman role in the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises. However, reporter Jerry Penacoli seemingly tried shifting the attention to her physique.
The interviewer asked her about her fitness regime to have the perfect shape for the role, and Hathaway explained that being in ideal shape was not the priority, as she wanted to focus on her stunts.
Penacoli did not stop and threw her more questions about her body, including her diet and exercise routine. His non-stop query eventually led Hathway to catch him off guard by inquiring whether he was trying to lose weight because of his questions.
"No, no seriously. We have to talk about this. What do you want? Are you trying to fit into a catsuit?" she went on.
Are Chris Pine and 'Friends' Rachel Green the Same Person?
Jimmy Kimmel presented a photo of Chris Pine with his signature long hair from the past and asked him the story behind it.
"This guy, he's feeling it. Really, he's feeling it, he feels very cool. This is right before my publicist says that I look like…" Pine said before the host flashed a photo of Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, in the hit sitcom Friends.
Ben Affleck Had a Touchy Interview With a French-Canadian Journalist
In 2004, Ben Affleck had the French-Canadian journalist named Anne-Marie Losique in his lap throughout the interview for his then-upcoming film, Jersey Girl.
During his appearance, the Justice League star made inappropriate statements while wrapping his arms around Losique's waist, including asking her to take her shift off and commenting on her "firm b------."
Daniel Radcliffe Responded to Wolverine Rumors
Danielle Radcliffe constantly sparked rumors that he would play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Harry Potter star also repetitively denied them.
The buzz returned when he debuted a ripped physique, so he set the record straight again when he underwent the Lie Detector test with Vanity Fair.
"So you just got buff for no reason?" Lindsay Mendez asked.
"Yes," Radcliffe shared while laughing. "I got buff because I am obsessive, and I want to… You've seen my parents, they're like insane fitness people. So that's just been passed on. But no. No Wolverine. Flattered, but no."
David Letterman Asked Madonna to Kiss an Audience Member
David Letterman put Madonna in an awkward situation when he asked her to kiss an audience member when she appeared on The David Letterman Show in 1994.
The "Back That Up To The Beat" songstress said, "I can't," but the presenter tried to persuade her.
Madonna reiterated, "I don't succumb to peer pressure. Incidentally, you are a sick f---."
Does Robert Downey Jr. Like Gwyneth Paltrow?
Robert Downey Jr. reflected on his relationship with his Iron Man costar Gwyneth Paltrow, who portrayed the role of his love interest in the film series and other Marvel movies.
When asked by Christopher Nolan for WIRED's The Web's Most Searched Questions, the Dolittle actor revealed how he felt about Paltrow.
"I do not like Gwyneth Paltrow. I absolutely adore her like a sister," he said. "Like a sister that you may've made out with a few times.. while still liking her."
Lance Bass Came Out of The Closet
While *NSYNC was playing True or False on Hot Ones, Lance Bass came out again and said, "Yes, I'm gay."
"I can finally say it now. Waited 23 years to be able to say that," he declared, drawing laughter.
Lewis Capaldi Meets Jamie Dornan
On The Graham Norton Show, Lewis Capaldi expressed his excitement after seeing Jamie Dornan.
"I'm used to seeing you in Fifty Shades of Grey. So it's weird seeing you here, without, like, a whip in your hand," the "Before You Go" singer quipped before adding, "And me without my c--- in mine."
Scarlett Johansson Put Underwear Questions to Rest
Scarlett Johansson, who played the role of Black Widow in the MCU, often received questions about her body and costume. She had enough when Extra reporter Penacoli asked if she wore anything beneath her get-up while filming.
"You're like the fifth person that's asked me that today," Johansson noted. "What is going on? Since when do people start asking each other in interviews about their underwear?"
Penacoli explained himself and told Johansson he asked it because she wore a "skin-tight" outfit. The Under the Skin star cut him off, saying she would leave it up to his imagination instead.
Travis Kelce Predicted His Relationship With Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce seemed like he manifested his relationship with Taylor Swift before they became a couple!
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end told Pat McAfee he invited the "Lover" singer to watch his team's games, immediately sparking rumors about his love life.
"I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead,'" he told McAfee. "'You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So we'll see what happens in the near future."