Home > News NEWS Mother-Daughter Are Empowering Women With Comforté, a Natural Menstrual Pain Relief Solution Comforté® Menstrual Cramp Relief Cream

Women all over the world have been dealing with menstrual cramps for thousands of years. A lot of them have turned to hormonal medications, and other chemicals to try and get relief. But is it really worth it when it comes to your overall health? That's the question PMS4PMS, LLC, started out with by president Lina Kennedy and daughter Nadine Kennedy. Comforté® cramp relief cream is here to change that.

Article continues below advertisement

Every woman knows the monthly ordeal that comes with their menstrual cycle. Bloating, mood swings, and the infamous panty graveyard are just a few challenges. On top of these, there’s the debilitating pain of menstrual cramps. For millions of women, this is a recurring nightmare, month after month. The reliance on drugs and hormones to manage this pain has raised concerns about its long-term health implications. For years, women have been told to take drugs to get rid of cramps and other pains during their periods. People have been using non-prescription and prescription medications, but they can have bad effects and be dangerous for your health in the long run. For example, ibuprofen is a common NSAID used to treat menstrual pain. Although ibuprofen may relieve menstrual pain for a short period of time, it can cause gastrointestinal issues such as ulcers and, in some cases, damage the lining of your stomach. Long-term NSAID use can also increase your risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

Lina Kennedy, reflecting on this issue, provides a candid perspective, “You look at America alone. There are about 55 million women of all ages, starting from the age of 9 and upwards until they’re menopausal years, who suffer from menstrual cramps every month like clockwork. And we just say, ‘Oh, it’s part of life!’ Yes, it is, as a woman. But do we have to feel this suffering? No, we don’t.” Lina recognized the need for a different approach to menstrual pain relief, one that doesn’t compromise a woman’s overall health. Comforté® menstrual cramp relief cream was born out of this vision with its commitment to being 100% natural, drug-free, and 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Article continues below advertisement

Nadine Kennedy, the daughter who plays the biggest part in the product’s development, says, “It is an option to not have to take a drug or alter my body, a natural solution that really works." The formula behind Comforté® is a blend of healing and plant-based ingredients such as calotropis procera, sunflower seed oil, turmeric, red cabbage juice and lavender oil. These ingredients work together to temporarily relieve pain, reduce swelling, and soothe muscles. Raw shea butter, and sandalwood oil ensure protected and nourished skin.

Lina and Nadine Kennedy the mother daughter team behind Comforté®

Article continues below advertisement

Lina and Nadine Kennedy's journey is not just about creating a product; - it's about a mom and daughter teaming up to make a real difference in women's lives. With years of experience, Lina knows how important Comforté® is in a market full of subpar products. She speaks of Nadine’s unwavering dedication, “I think she would stop everything and put all of her focus into Comforté®. Because she knows how much it helped her, and she wants to bring it to others.” Nadine reflects on their unique journey, "For me, thanks to Comforté, ever since I was younger, I've never really wanted to take medication that I don't need... I was relieved to know that I did not need to take Advil or any other pill, unless there was a valid reason for it, and I definitely did not want it to be due to my pain.” Their dedication to Comforté® goes beyond the boundaries of business; it's a mission to empower women and provide them with a natural, effective solution for menstrual pain management.

Comforté® has been present in the market since its inception in 2008, but the journey is far from over. The company aims to continue its mission of offering a drug-free period pain solution that actually works. The Comforté® brand stands for empowerment, natural solutions, and pain relief. It's not just a product; it's a movement to change the way women manage their menstrual pain. By offering a safe alternative to drugs and hormones, Comforté® allows women to reclaim control of their menstrual health. In the years to come, Comforté® aims to reach even more women and make them aware of the natural solution to menstrual pain it offers. The brand, standing for empowerment, natural solutions, and pain relief, is here to stay and make a real difference in women's lives.