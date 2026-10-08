TRUE CRIME NEWS Mother Who Tried to Kiss 4-Year-Old Son Goodnight Before Realizing He Was Beaten to Death by Her Boyfriend Helped Concoct Fake Accident Story Source: Philadelphia Police Department ; NBCnews/youtube The investigation began in late 2023. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 8 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A Philadelphia mother, Dominique Bailey, 33, and her boyfriend, Kevin Spencer, 33, were both convicted in connection with the 2023 horrific beating death and subsequent cover-up of her 4-year-old son, Damari Carter. Court records obtained by Law & Crime revealed that Bailey witnessed Spencer violently beating her son, leaving the child with a severely swollen head and black eyes. The mother testified that she only realized her 4-year-old son was dead when she went to kiss him goodnight. Rather than calling emergency services or reporting the crime, Bailey and Spencer concocted a fraudulent story claiming the child had died in a car crash.

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Source: Philadelphia Police Department Dominique Bailey and Kevin Spencer tried to cover up their son's violent death.

Surveillance footage from a doorbell camera later captured Spencer dragging a duffel bag containing Damari's body out of the residence. The child's remains were ultimately discovered packed inside a duffel bag. Following their trial in Philadelphia, both individuals were found guilty of multiple counts: third-degree murder, conspiracy, abuse of a corpse, false reporting to law enforcement, and tampering with evidence. The official police investigation into Damari’s murder began on December 30, 2023.

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Source: AIDBIPOC.org The child's extended family contacted police after they grew suspicious about the situation.

Bailey told her family that her son had been struck and killed by a car. However, the family grew deeply suspicious when she failed to hold a funeral or memorial service. After contacting local children's hospitals and finding no record of Damari ever being admitted, a family member called a local news station with a tip, which prompted law enforcement involvement. On December 30, 2023, family members formally reported Damari missing to the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit, noting they had not seen the child since around his birthday on November 25. Detectives immediately ran checks on local traffic incidents and hospital admissions and found absolutely no evidence or records supporting Bailey’s claim that a child had been hit by a car.

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Source: Philadelphia Police Department Dominique Bailey admitted her boyfriend abused the child.

On January 4, 2024, investigators located Bailey and took her into custody for questioning. The following day, January 5, she acknowledged her involvement and admitted to police that she had seen her boyfriend frequently and violently beat the boy. Following her confession, police executed a search warrant at Spencer's apartment, taking him into custody.

Sentences Are Expected in December

Source: Philadelphia Police Department The child's remains were found inside a duffel bag.