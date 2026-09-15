TRUE CRIME NEWS Ohio 'House of Horrors' Parents Took in 17th Child Who Later Accused Couple of Abuse, Prosecutors Say Source: VINTON COUNTY COURT Ohio 'House of Horrors' parents Elizabeth and Gary Siders II brought in a 17th child in their house before their arrest. OK! Staff Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:14 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ohio “House of Horrors” parents Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders II reportedly took in another child before their arrest. According to court documents obtained by People, the 17th child was between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time. They lived with the family, which included Elizabeth and her husband, his parents, and their 16 children, for about nine months between January 1, 2022, and September 1, 2022. The child later went on to accuse Gary of abuse, per the publication.

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Ohio 'House of Horrors' Parent Gary Siders II Was Accused of Abusing a Child They Took on Before Their Arrest

Source: @WSYXABC6/YOUTUBE Gary Siders II was accused of abuse by the child the family took responsibility for in 2022.

The outlet reported that Gary was accused of abusing the child while he was acting “in loco parentis.” The legal term describes a situation in which a third party assumes guardianship of a child. The couple reportedly already had 12 children of their own when they made the decision to bring another child into their family.

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Source: CRIMETIMELINES Elizabeth Siders hasn't yet been charged with abuse in relation to the other child they took on before their arrest.

Prosecutors had accused Elizabeth of abusing the child as well on a previous occasion when they held a press conference after a grand jury passed an indictment in the case. However, no official charges have yet been filed against her. Meanwhile, Gary was charged with abuse in relation to the accusations and is currently facing multiple criminal trials.

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Elizabeth and Gary are Already Indicted on Charges of Abuse and Neglect

Source: CRIMETIMELINES Authorities rescued 16 children from Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders II's Ohio home earlier this year.

Elizabeth and Gary are already indicted by the same grand jury in Vinton County after their 16 children were rescued from their home. Per the outlet, both of them are facing charges on 19 counts of child endangerment, which include 12 felony counts and 7 counts of misdemeanor. The child who accused Gary of abuse was not among the 16 children who were rescued at the time. The 16 children, who range in age from 18 months to 18 years, are currently in the care of the county, with many of them receiving medical treatment due to the state they were found in.

Source: @WSYXABC6/YOUTUBE Elizabeth Siders is reportedly awaiting the results of her mental competency test.