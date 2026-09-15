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Ohio 'House of Horrors' Parents Took in 17th Child Who Later Accused Couple of Abuse, Prosecutors Say

Split photo of Gary Siders II & Elizabeth Siders
Source: VINTON COUNTY COURT

Ohio 'House of Horrors' parents Elizabeth and Gary Siders II brought in a 17th child in their house before their arrest.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:14 a.m. ET

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Ohio “House of Horrors” parents Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders II reportedly took in another child before their arrest.

According to court documents obtained by People, the 17th child was between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time.

They lived with the family, which included Elizabeth and her husband, his parents, and their 16 children, for about nine months between January 1, 2022, and September 1, 2022.

The child later went on to accuse Gary of abuse, per the publication.

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Ohio 'House of Horrors' Parent Gary Siders II Was Accused of Abusing a Child They Took on Before Their Arrest

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Image of Gary Siders II was accused of abuse by the child the family took responsibility for in 2022.
Source: @WSYXABC6/YOUTUBE

Gary Siders II was accused of abuse by the child the family took responsibility for in 2022.

The outlet reported that Gary was accused of abusing the child while he was acting “in loco parentis.”

The legal term describes a situation in which a third party assumes guardianship of a child.

The couple reportedly already had 12 children of their own when they made the decision to bring another child into their family.

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Image of Elizabeth Siders hasn't yet been charged with abuse in relation to the other child they took on before their arrest.
Source: CRIMETIMELINES

Elizabeth Siders hasn't yet been charged with abuse in relation to the other child they took on before their arrest.

Prosecutors had accused Elizabeth of abusing the child as well on a previous occasion when they held a press conference after a grand jury passed an indictment in the case.

However, no official charges have yet been filed against her.

Meanwhile, Gary was charged with abuse in relation to the accusations and is currently facing multiple criminal trials.

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Elizabeth and Gary are Already Indicted on Charges of Abuse and Neglect

Image of authorities rescued 16 children from Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders II's Ohio home earlier this year.
Source: CRIMETIMELINES

Authorities rescued 16 children from Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders II's Ohio home earlier this year.

Elizabeth and Gary are already indicted by the same grand jury in Vinton County after their 16 children were rescued from their home.

Per the outlet, both of them are facing charges on 19 counts of child endangerment, which include 12 felony counts and 7 counts of misdemeanor.

The child who accused Gary of abuse was not among the 16 children who were rescued at the time.

The 16 children, who range in age from 18 months to 18 years, are currently in the care of the county, with many of them receiving medical treatment due to the state they were found in.

Image of Elizabeth Siders is reportedly awaiting the results of her mental competency test.
Source: @WSYXABC6/YOUTUBE

Elizabeth Siders is reportedly awaiting the results of her mental competency test.

They were transported to local hospitals directly after being rescued, and while some were released shortly after receiving treatment, some had to stay at the hospital for an extended period of time due to the severity of their health condition.

Elizabeth had reportedly asked for a reduced bond on a previous occasion as she hoped to reunite with her children.

However, prosecutors argued that she might pose a “potential risk to the victims in this case” if she got released from jail early.

She is reportedly awaiting the results of her mental competency evaluation at this time.

Just a week before, her father-in-law, Gary Siders, received his results, and he was deemed unfit to stand trial.

Both Elizabeth and her husband have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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