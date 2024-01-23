From 'Chappie' to 'The Creator': 9 Best Movies About Robots/AI
Chappie
Chappie, which premiered on March 4, 2015, tells the story of the hypothetical intelligent agent, an artificial general intelligence law enforcement robot, who receives the nickname Chappie after being found and given new programming. However, authorities disapprove of its existence as they see him as a danger to humanity.
Ghost in the Shell
Based on the Japanese manga of the same name, Ghost in the Shell explores the journey of a cyborg supersoldier named Major Mira Killian, who becomes curious about her identity.
Scarlett Johansson led the film and stars along Takeshi Kitano, Michael Carmen Pitt, Chin Han and Lasarus Ratuere, to name a few.
I Am Mother
I Am Mother, directed by Grant Sputore, chronicles the story of Daughter raised by Mother, a robot, helping to repopulate the Earth as humanity is on the verge of extinction.
The 2019 film features Clara Rugaard, Luke Hawker, Rose Byrne, Hilary Swank, Hazel Sandery, Summer Lenton, Maddie Lenton, Tahlia Sturzaker and Jacob Nolan.
I, Robot
Will Smith plays the main role of Detective Del Spooner in the film I, Robot. Set in 2035, the Chicago Police detective launches a probe into the alleged suicide of a U.S. Robotics founder amid the rise of intelligent robots across the country. He believes that a human-like robot, Sonny, murdered the founder.
Bridget Moynahan, Alan Tudyk, Shia LaBeouf, Chi McBride, Bruce Greenwood and James Cromwell are among the cast members.
Jung_E
South Korean Netflix film Jung_E dives into the story of a heroic soldier whose brain gets cloned in pursuit of ending the civil war.
The Yeon Sang Ho-directed film starred Kang Soo Yeon, who died before the premiere in January 2023. Kim Hyun Joo, Ryu Kyung Soo, Uhm Ji Won and Lee Dong Hee also are featured.
RoboCop
The RoboCop franchise expanded and welcomed the film of the same name in 2014.
It explores a detective in 2028 who sustains critical injuries and is then turned into a cyborg police officer to be used for the RoboCop prototype.
Joel Kinnaman plays the main role, while Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, Abbie Cornish, Jackie Earle Haley and Michael K. Williams are also featured.
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
One of the films in the Terminator franchise, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, smoothly tells the trip of a machine that travels back in the time to protect a man and a woman from a nuclear attack.
The Arnold Schwarzenegger-led film became the seventh highest-grossing film in 2003, and it won the ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards in 2004.
The Creator
Gareth Edwards-directed 2023 film The Creator revolves around the lives of humans and robots after the nuclear detonation in Los Angeles. In 2070, an ex-special forces agent receives a task to find and kill the Creator, who has reportedly made a mysterious weapon that can help end the war.
John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Gemma Chan appear in the film.
WALL-E
In 2008, Pixar Animation Studios produced WALL-E for Walt Disney Pictures. It is about a robot named WALL-E, built to clean up garbage on Earth in 2805. Far from other AI/Robot movies, it highlights WALL-E’s feelings when he falls in love with a robot called EVE.