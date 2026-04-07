Mr. Fantasy Would 'Absolutely' Write a Song With Taylor Swift: 'I Enjoy Her Music'

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If the mysterious Mr. Fantasy, who keeps his real identity under wraps, ever got the chance to collaborate with Taylor Swift one day, he would jump at the opportunity.

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Source: @therealmrfantasy/Instagram Mr. Fantasy is working on new music.

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"If Taylor Swift called me and said, 'Let’s write a song together,' I’d say, 'Yeah, absolutely.' There’s only one answer to that, and it’s yes. And you bring a lot of SKITTLES and have a party," the musician, who is teaming up with SKITTLES® to help fans track down the real-life FUEG-HOLE, exclusively tells OK!. He continues, "I love that she doesn’t seem to care what anyone thinks — or maybe she does, and I just don’t know. I don’t place her above anyone else, though. I just enjoy her music." However, the singer doesn't have a favorite song. "It’s hard for me to pick one thing. I appreciate the whole body of work," he note.

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In the past few months, Mr. Fantasy's career has blown up — he is known for the '80s-inspired dance tracks like "WAYUWANNA" and "Mr. Fantasy." "Music — that’s my purpose. Whether it’s an album or singles, I don’t know yet. The music will tell me how it wants to be released. Touring would be amazing, but first I need a solid body of work. Right now, I’m focused on writing," he dishes, adding he didn't "expect" to go viral on TikTok.

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Source: @therealmrfantasy/Instagram The singer would love to collaborate with Taylor Swift.

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"I don’t really have expectations, so everything feels like a surprise when it happens. I think that’s the best way to live — without expectations. That way you’re not disappointed. Life happens on life’s terms, and that’s the beauty of it," he adds. However, he says "not everyone" knows who he is — just yet. "I’m not even sure I know who I am. Maybe Taylor Swift doesn’t even know yet — we’ll see," he quips.

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Source: SKITTLES Mr. Fantasy is thrilled to be teaming up with SKITTLES.

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In the meantime, the internet personality is thrilled to be teaming up with SKITTLES®, as they're leaning into its latest creative with the introduction of the FUEG-HOLE — a very real (very hot) dimensional tear hiding somewhere in the nation, where everything is spicy… even SKITTLES Gummies. That's where SKITTLES® Gummies Fuego comes from: sweet-and-spicy candy siphoned straight from a fiery alternate universe into our rainbow. To fuel the hunt, SKITTLES is enlisting Mr. Fantasy, who will drop perplexing clues and unhinged hints, encouraging fans nationwide to uncover the secret location, which will be revealed on April 10. Fans brave enough to follow Mr. Fantasy's clues and find the SKITTLES FUEG-HOLE can snag product, merch and a stash of Pleasantly Perplexing collectibles. The very first fan to uncover the location will take home the ultimate prize: the actual FUEG-HOLE itself, plus free SKITTLES Gummies Fuego for a year.

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"SKITTLES FUEG-HOLE are exciting. The 'Skittles portal' itself is an exciting place to be — I’ve seen it with my own eyes. It found me, actually. And shortly after, I found myself in the presence of Skittles," he says. "I’ve always loved SKITTLES. They represent something very true — color, fruit, joy. I thought, 'I’d like to work with something like that.' And here I am." "It was destiny, really. I’m going to be giving clues, summoning people to this place, because I’ve seen it — and honestly, people need to see it for themselves," he adds. For Mr. Fantasy, the candy is "delicious and fun, and I’m drawn to things that are fun, colorful, even a bit hot and spicy. The way I approach it is — you don’t run away, you run in. You grab whatever you can. That’s exciting to me," he says. "This collaboration feels perfect. It’s honestly one of the most exciting collaborations of my life."

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Source: SKITTLES The artist says we 'need color' in the world.

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"It’s a mix — hot, spicy, fruity, sweet. It makes you feel everything. I didn’t even know something like that could exist. All the different flavors — it’s incredible," he notes of the different types of candy. "I tried them and thought, 'Yeah, that’s a yes for me.' I’ve always made music for one reason: to spread joy. That’s what I feel I’m here to do — spread joy, love, and kindness. That’s why I love working with SKITTLES. Their world is about fun and color. Imagine the world in black and white — that would be sad. We need color."