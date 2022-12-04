Mr. Tempo Opens New King And Queen Cantina Restaurants

Success is a journey, and it sometimes takes years to realize success. It's a constant battle against uncertainty and negative situations. The restaurant industry can be one of the most demanding sectors to thrive but also a promising one for hardworking, resilient, and talented people. We've all considered opening a restaurant at some point in our lives. It appears to be enjoyable, and the sector has absolutely no boundaries. As an aspiring restaurateur, you've probably questioned yourself about what it takes to find success, and there is no better story than listening to Mr. Tempo.

King & Queen Cantina is a modern Mexican cuisine incorporating Asian fusion. King & Queen Cantina was established by Jorge Cueva, widely known as Mr. Tempo, a renowned restaurateur and entrepreneur with more than 130 restaurant openings under his belt.