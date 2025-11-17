MTV Star Johnny Knoxville Marries Emily Ting Nearly 1 Year After Finalizing Divorce From Naomi Nelson

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding bells are ringing again for Johnny Knoxville. The MTV star married Emily Ting nearly a year after finalizing his divorce from Naomi Nelson. "It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this…..Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe," Knoxville wrote alongside a carousel of snaps documenting the special occasion on Sunday, November 16.

Johnny Knoxville Tied the Knot for the Third Time

Source: @johnnyknoxville/Instagram Emily Ting went the nontraditional route with her wedding look.

Ting opted for a nontraditional look, wearing a pale blue mini dress with a yellow bow cinched at the waist. Knoxville matched the vibe in a blue velvet suit paired with a white button-up and black tie. The pair were joined by a few special guests on their big day, including their dog Bucket and their officiant, filmmaker and actor John Samuel Waters Jr.

Johnny Knoxville Married Emily Ting

Source: MEGA Fans were excited for the MTV star's announcement.

"Bucket is pretty happy too as you can see from the pictures. It was a small ceremony with family, friends and THE best minister ever," Knoxville wrote in the caption. "Thank you John Waters we love you so. OK I'm getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night😉, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻💒❤️❤️❤️." Fans were quick to share their well-wishes in the comments section. "Congrats! You guys look great! AND John Waters?? 🙌🎉🎉🎉," one user wrote. Meanwhile, another follower wrote, "Oh whaaaat?! Congrats!!!!! ❤️." "To the perfect wedding, cheers! 🥂🎉🎉," a third added.

It's Unclear When Ting and Knoxville's Relationship Started

Source: MEGA Emily Ting formerly worked as a costume designer on the 2022 film 'Jackass Forever.'

It’s unclear when Ting and Knoxville's relationship started. Notably, she worked as a costume designer on the reality TV star's 2022 film Jackass Forever. The Jackass star tied the knot nearly a year after finalizing his divorce from Nelson in August 2024. Knoxville and Nelson — who share two children, Rocko and Arlo — married in September 2010 before he filed for divorce in July 2022. In his filing, he listed their separation date as September 2021, coinciding with their wedding anniversary.

Johnny Knoxville Was Formerly Married to Naomi Nelson

Source: MEGA Johnny Knoxville was married to Emily Ting for 11 years.