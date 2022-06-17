It's Over!What Went Wrong In Jackass' Johnny Knoxville & Naomi Nelson's Marriage After 12 Years
After almost 12 years of marriage, Johnny Knoxville and his second wife are calling it quits.
The Jackass star filed for divorce from Naomi Nelson in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 12, reportedly citing irreconcilable differences. According to the court docs, Knoxville, born Philip John Clapp, claimed he and his estranged wife separated in September 2021, on the date of their wedding day.
The stunt performer, 51, is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their son, Rocko, 12, and daughter Arlo, 10. The divorce documents, obtained by People, also stated Knoxville believes he has separate property from Nelson, though he is "unaware of the full nature and extent of said separate property."
Knoxville tends to keep his personal life private, but he previously gushed over the mother of children one month before he claims they separated. "Happy birthday to my love and light. A wonderful wife and a beautiful mother," he captioned his August 2021 Instagram post of the two. "You are the sunshine on my face and everything good. I love you very much. Happy birthday."
Knoxville and his second wife dated for "a few years" before announcing in August 2009 that they were expanding their family. Ahead of their son's arrival, the father-of-two got real about how he and the brunette beauty felt ahead of the next chapter of their life together, declaring in a blog post that they were “excited as all hell” to add a new member to their young family.
"Can’t wait ’til the little booger gets here," he added at the time. "My daughter Madison [from his first marriage] has already started becoming a big sister, too, and is helping pick out clothes, strollers, and beds for her new little sister or brother."
The filmmaker first married designer Melanie Lynn Clapp in 1995. After welcoming daughter Madison Clapp the following year, the coparents divorced in 2008.