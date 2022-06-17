The stunt performer, 51, is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their son, Rocko, 12, and daughter Arlo, 10. The divorce documents, obtained by People, also stated Knoxville believes he has separate property from Nelson, though he is "unaware of the full nature and extent of said separate property."

TORI SPELLING SPARKS CONCERN WITH FRIENDS AMID 'TRIAL SEPARATION' FROM DEAN MCDERMOTT: 'THEY NEVER HEAR FROM HER ANYMORE'

Knoxville tends to keep his personal life private, but he previously gushed over the mother of children one month before he claims they separated. "Happy birthday to my love and light. A wonderful wife and a beautiful mother," he captioned his August 2021 Instagram post of the two. "You are the sunshine on my face and everything good. I love you very much. Happy birthday."