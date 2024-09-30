Home > News NEWS Music, Sports, and Fashion: Jabaar Fowler’s Journey from Adversity to Redefining Athletic Footwear Source: EZiattos and Jabaar Fowler EZiattos Collection, Logo

In a century driven by tech advancements and innovation, staying agile and choosing diversity over perfecting a single niche is paramount. A man who wears many hats, Jabaar Fowler is a composer, performer, fashion designer, e-commerce expert, and many more, sharing his powerful fusion of creativity and problem-solving with the world. Through many trials, tribulations, and triumphs, he maintained a spark of hope and determination – a drive that led to the founding of EZiattos, a unique clothing brand where opulence and practicality intertwine into captivating, comfortable, and classy designs.

Now a designer known for his wide range of clothing, specifically the EZiattos Co. shoe, Jabaar’s foray into the fashion world was sparked by hardship. A lifelong sportsman who spent his high school years as a football and track star athlete, Jabaar suffered a brutal ankle injury in his senior year – an affliction that forced him to shift careers. More than a hindrance to his professional life, the injury affected his day-to-day happiness and comfort. In a time of darkness, Jabaar found solace in the artistic realms of fashion and music. While his love for hip-hop helped him heal through verbalizing trauma in impactful lyrics, his infatuation with chic designs instilled in him the motivation to create a shoe that supports the entire foot - from heel to toe - while looking good. “Most of all, I wanted to help people feel more confident through the recovery process,” Jabaar adds.

Source: EZiattos and Jabaar Fowler Jabaar Fowler, Founder of EZiattos Collection

A unique blend of visual appeal and functionality, the EZiattos Co. shoe’s profile supports the arch. At the same time, its neat and polished design makes it a perfect choice for all occasions, from running practice to fancy dates and casual outings. From a personal struggle to researching shoe designs that promote optimal rehabilitation, Jabaar created a product that redefines the sports footwear landscape, a testament to his resilience. Within the EZiattos Collection, this innovative founder intertwines three of his passions. With a music-playing feature, fans and website visitors can sample his lyrical and melodic prowess while purchasing the EZiattos Co. shoes or other exclusive items available online. This inherent connection between music and fashion is also evident in the name; inspired by JBeyah, Jabaar’s stage name, EZiattos honors his music career and elevates his artistic profile.