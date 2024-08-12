Musical Magic! Shannon K and Dad Kumar Sanu Reunite After 7 Years with New Hit '9 to 5'

Working on "9 to 5" was a family affair, with Shannon’s younger sister, Annabelle Kumaar, involved in writing and composing the song. “Like I said, we were super inspired by the 80s anthem '9 to 5' by Dolly Parton which had stated the issues back in the days in the business industry and women in business. We really liked the thought of creating something which would resonate with all of us and our lives but also research on how the lifestyle has changed over the years and what thoughts occur inside our minds. How we are kinda stuck in this loop which stops us from enjoying ourselves.”

Collaborating with her father after seven years brought back a flood of memories for Shannon. “It was so nostalgic as when I first had collaborated, I was a rookie and used to be way more nervous than I am today. The most memorable part was convincing Dad to sing a few lines in English. He was iffy about it, but we really charged him up!”

The song’s message touches on the pressures of a 9 to 5 job and the importance of maintaining a work-life balance. “Music is an escape mechanism from our very crazy, chaotic life. We wanted to get the message across to people to not stop living their life and most importantly, enjoying it. We tried to showcase that through the music video as well.”