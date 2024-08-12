Musical Magic! Shannon K and Dad Kumar Sanu Reunite After 7 Years with New Hit '9 to 5'
Shannon K, the vibrant young talent, is once again making waves in the music industry with her latest release, "9 to 5," a soulful collaboration with her legendary father, Bollywood icon Kumar Sanu. This bilingual track masterfully fuses contemporary beats with timeless melodies, creating a sound that bridges generations.
Known for her hit song "Give Me Your Hand," an anti-bullying anthem co-written with her sister Annabelle, Shannon K has garnered critical acclaim. Her collaborations with artists like Sonu Nigam and Kyle Townsend, along with her forays into acting in films like "The Big Feed," "Mystical Inheritance of Adina Hassan," and "Chal Zindagi," highlight her versatile talent. Shannon's eclectic discography, featuring tracks like "Sapphire," "Lately," "Always," and "Run," showcases her unique blend of pop, soul, and R&B.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind "9 to 5," Shannon shares, “We've all jammed to Dolly Parton's classic '9 to 5,' and Annabelle and I drew inspiration from that. The idea of capturing the essence of people's daily routines felt incredibly relevant. Through our song, I hope listeners feel inspired to step out of their comfort zones and pursue their passions.”
Working on "9 to 5" was a family affair, with Shannon’s younger sister, Annabelle Kumaar, involved in writing and composing the song. “Like I said, we were super inspired by the 80s anthem '9 to 5' by Dolly Parton which had stated the issues back in the days in the business industry and women in business. We really liked the thought of creating something which would resonate with all of us and our lives but also research on how the lifestyle has changed over the years and what thoughts occur inside our minds. How we are kinda stuck in this loop which stops us from enjoying ourselves.”
Collaborating with her father after seven years brought back a flood of memories for Shannon. “It was so nostalgic as when I first had collaborated, I was a rookie and used to be way more nervous than I am today. The most memorable part was convincing Dad to sing a few lines in English. He was iffy about it, but we really charged him up!”
The song’s message touches on the pressures of a 9 to 5 job and the importance of maintaining a work-life balance. “Music is an escape mechanism from our very crazy, chaotic life. We wanted to get the message across to people to not stop living their life and most importantly, enjoying it. We tried to showcase that through the music video as well.”
Blending modern musical elements with her father’s classic style was key to creating a cohesive sound. “While creating this song, we were wondering how we would be able to target a more global audience. Dad truly sprinkled his magic on the song with his soulful voice which blended so well with the mid-tempo beat.”
Shannon’s ability to integrate different genres into "9 to 5" sets this song apart from her previous work. “We infused a little Latin house sound which was done by Lugo González to add that dance feel into it. The interesting factor about this song is that if you hear it the first time, it’ll feel as if it’s a dance song but it’s actually when you listen to the lyrics of it that’s when you’ll realize the actual story.”
Reflecting on the emotional journey while working on "9 to 5," Shannon notes, “There was a phase where we all were heavily invested in our work, trying to complete assignments, trying to compete with one another, following a pattern. Somewhere along the way, I think we forgot to really live our lives.”
"9 to 5" captures the essence of love and support across generations. “I think with our message of encouraging people to not give up on their passion and dreams just because they have a set lifestyle is what we wanted to achieve. So far the feedback has been very positive and it’s great to see how many people are actually relating themselves with the song.”
Looking ahead, Shannon promises more exciting projects. “There are loads of songs in the pipeline, some of which I hadn’t explored in the past, so I’m very excited to see how the journey goes!”