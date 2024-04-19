Home > News NEWS Must-Have Spring and Summer Essentials for Your Diaper Bag

Hey, mamas! As the warmer weather is rolling in, it’s time to amp up your diaper bag game with the essentials. Let’s get ready for all the upcoming spring and summer outings together. From keeping your little ones out of the sun to keeping them cool and happy, we’ve got a few must-haves to keep you and your babes ready for anything.

Article continues below advertisement

1. Sunscreen For you and the kiddos! We all love when the UV is 6 or above, but don’t let those rays ruin the fun! Grab a baby-safe sunscreen to shield your mini-me from the high UV. While you’re at it, you need to be reapplying your fav tinted SPF moisturizer to keep your skin looking and feeling young while being an all star for keeping your kids.

2. Sun Hat Style meets sun protection. It’s time everyone starts rocking a wide-brimmed hat to keep those precious cheeks and ears shaded all day long. Look for lightweight, UPF-rated fabrics to keep them cool and protected. There’s some suuuuper cute ones nowadays and it’s time to jump on the trend of everyone wearing hats when the suns out.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Portable Fan Beat the heat in style with a portable fan. Strap it onto the wagon and watch the sweat disappear. Whether you’re chilling at the beach or on a hot girl walk around the neighborhood park, a pocket-sized fan is your secret weapon for staying cool and collected all day long.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Snacks on snacks on snacks Hangry meltdowns? Not happening! Stock up on snack pouches for easy, mess-free bites on the move. Pack a mix of healthy treats like fruit chips, apple sauces and whole grain crackers to keep your baby satisfied and smiling all day long.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Diaper Rash Cream Let’s get real for a second. When our babies have rashes, don’t we all want to melt down and cry? No more of that! Pack Triple Paste Diaper Rash Cream for tackling diaper rashes. It’s trusted by pediatricians and packed with gentle yet effective ingredients. No more diaper dilemmas here.

Article continues below advertisement

6. Bug spray Find a baby friendly bug repellent so we can all say HECK NO to those pesky bugs and bites. A bug-free adventure is one we will gladly take on. Lemon eucalyptus is a great natural gentle protection and it smells divine.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Support water bottle Stay hydrated girlfriend! Keep a reusable water bottle handy for you and your mini-me to sip on throughout the day. At this point in time, doesn’t everyone have at least 10 water bottles in their kitchen? Grab one or two that always stays in your bag. You can thank us later!

Article continues below advertisement

8. Diapers This one's a no-brainer but in case you have a mom brain like us, here’s your reminder. Make sure you have enough diapers to last the duration of your outing and then some. You can never have too many.

Article continues below advertisement

9. Things you can’t live without We’ll keep this one simple: changing pad, change of clothes, and wipes. On repeat. All day every day.

Article continues below advertisement

10. Hand Sanitizer Zap away germs in a flash. It’s easy to use and we all know the unknown of where kids put their hands. The last thing we want is them to catch a cold so come prepared with some sani.

With these essentials packed in your diaper bag, you'll be prepared for anything that comes your way while you're out and about with your little one! Now, go live your best life super moms!