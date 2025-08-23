5 Must-Watch Rom-Coms Streaming on Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

You might be shocked to discover that Amazon Prime Video hosts a treasure trove of rom-coms with dismal Rotten Tomatoes scores. Not all romantic tales hit the mark, and sifting through Prime Video's offerings can feel like a daunting task — but don't worry, OK! has done the hard work, unearthing five rom-coms that deserve your attention on Prime Video right now.

Article continues below advertisement

Maid in Manhattan

This month's lineup features one of Jennifer Lopez's earliest rom-coms, a nostalgic favorite from the '80s, and a brilliantly crafted romantic comedy-drama that breaks the mold. "A hotel maid meets a politician who believes that she is a guest at the hotel. Destiny throws the unlikely pair together for one night, but when her true identity is revealed, the two find that they are worlds apart," the synopsis reads. Maid in Manhattan is available to stream on Prime Video.

Article continues below advertisement

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days tells the story of a "How to" columnist tasked to create an article about the steps to make a man, a marketing executive, dump her in just 10 days. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is available to stream on Prime Video.

Article continues below advertisement

Just Friends

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Just Friends follows the life of a formerly overweight high school student who reunites with his crush in his hometown during Christmas. The romcom features Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, Anna Faris and Chris Klein, among others. Just Friends is available to stream on Prime Video.

Article continues below advertisement

Mystic Pizza

The Julia Roberts-led film shares the lives of three Mystic Pizza waitresses who become entangled in their own rollercoaster romances while navigating their future. The Pretty Woman stars in Mystic Pizza alongside Annabeth Gish and Lili Taylor. Mystic Pizza is available to stream on Prime Video.

Article continues below advertisement

The Proposal

Source: MEGA