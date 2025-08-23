5 Must-Watch Rom-Coms Streaming on Prime Video
You might be shocked to discover that Amazon Prime Video hosts a treasure trove of rom-coms with dismal Rotten Tomatoes scores.
Not all romantic tales hit the mark, and sifting through Prime Video's offerings can feel like a daunting task — but don't worry, OK! has done the hard work, unearthing five rom-coms that deserve your attention on Prime Video right now.
Maid in Manhattan
This month's lineup features one of Jennifer Lopez's earliest rom-coms, a nostalgic favorite from the '80s, and a brilliantly crafted romantic comedy-drama that breaks the mold.
"A hotel maid meets a politician who believes that she is a guest at the hotel. Destiny throws the unlikely pair together for one night, but when her true identity is revealed, the two find that they are worlds apart," the synopsis reads.
Maid in Manhattan is available to stream on Prime Video.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days tells the story of a "How to" columnist tasked to create an article about the steps to make a man, a marketing executive, dump her in just 10 days.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is available to stream on Prime Video.
Just Friends
Just Friends follows the life of a formerly overweight high school student who reunites with his crush in his hometown during Christmas. The romcom features Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, Anna Faris and Chris Klein, among others.
Just Friends is available to stream on Prime Video.
Mystic Pizza
The Julia Roberts-led film shares the lives of three Mystic Pizza waitresses who become entangled in their own rollercoaster romances while navigating their future. The Pretty Woman stars in Mystic Pizza alongside Annabeth Gish and Lili Taylor.
Mystic Pizza is available to stream on Prime Video.
The Proposal
Another Reynolds' rom-com film, The Proposal is about a publishing firm editor who forces her assistant to marry her to keep her visa status. The cast also includes Sandra Bullock, Malin Åkerman and Craig T. Nelson.
The synopsis reads, "When book editor Margaret faces deportation to her native Canada, the quick-thinking exec declares that she's engaged to her assistant Andrew, who she's tormented for years. He agrees to participate in the charade, but with a few conditions of his own."
The Proposal is available to stream on Prime Video.