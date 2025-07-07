My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Makes Major Step Toward Getting Pregnant: 'It's Getting Really Real'

Whitney Way Thore's fabulous life could include getting pregnant, as the reality star revealed she underwent artificial insemination in hopes of having a baby.

Thore, 41, shares how she did the procedure herself on the Tuesday, July 8, episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, which is currently in it's 13th season.

The TLC star, who is using a sperm donor to fertilize her eggs, first froze her eggs in 2021 and underwent the process again in 2024.