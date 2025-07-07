My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Makes Major Step Toward Getting Pregnant: 'It's Getting Really Real'
Whitney Way Thore's fabulous life could include getting pregnant, as the reality star revealed she underwent artificial insemination in hopes of having a baby.
Thore, 41, shares how she did the procedure herself on the Tuesday, July 8, episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, which is currently in it's 13th season.
The TLC star, who is using a sperm donor to fertilize her eggs, first froze her eggs in 2021 and underwent the process again in 2024.
Whitney Way Thore's Artificial Insemination Was Her 'Most Intentional Act'
Thore explains how "real" it was to actually be inseminated with her fertilized eggs in a preview clip obtained by a news outlet.
After undergoing a "womb wash" atop her bed that her pal Ashley set up, Thore notes, "It was all fun and games when Ashley walked in with a rubber turtle, but now things are getting really real.”
“It was one thing to have my eggs frozen, and this is another. This is actually the most intentional act that I’ve ever done to try and get pregnant in my life, and it feels weird that I’m doing it alone," she reveals. “I’m probably nervous, like I don’t know."
Whitney Way Thore Inseminates Herself at Home
Thore is next shown pulling out the insemination kit and examining it. She looks into the camera with a smile and says, "Alright, I think I'm ready to get pregnant."
The camera crew took it as their cue to leave, as Thore states in a voice over, "I'm about to inseminate myself and hope that I get pregnant. That’s crazy, but there’s no going back now.”
Whitney Way Thore Picked Out a Sperm Donor
Viewers watched in the Season 13 premiere on July 1 how Thore underwent the process of picking out a sperm donor.
“My criteria for a donor, I feel like, is pretty straightforward and simple,” she explained. “I absolutely do not care what color this child is, what color the eyes are, the hair is. Obviously I want the person to be healthy with no genetic diseases."
After Thore froze her eggs in 2024, she told a news outlet about how she felt a mounting need to get pregnant with the passage of time.
"I was like, 'Who cares? Turning 40? Whatever,'" she explained. "Then I turned 40, and I was like, 'Oh my god, 40.' I hate to be this kind of person. I didn't think I would be that way. But, for women, there are some stark implications that I don't think men go through."
She added, "I'm feeling real feelings about being 40 and unmarried and no kids."
Whitney Way Thore Has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Thore has been open about her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, also known as PCOS, which can cause fertility issues. The endocrine disorder is what caused Thore to gain 200 pounds while in college.
She has since lost 100 pounds since My Big Fat Fabulous Life premiered in 2015, although she said in a February 2024 Instagram video that she does "not like obsessing over my body."
"I hate addressing this, but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight," she said. "In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds. In 2018, I lost 50 pounds. When my mom got sick and eventually died, I lost 50 more."
While Whitney still hopes to become pregnant, she became a mom to a kitten on May 8, sharing his arrival announcement with fans.
She revealed Machete Thore's date of birth, weight and adoption date of May 3. "Proclivities: to be determined," Thore humorously added.