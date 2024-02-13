Whitney Way Thore Shuts Down Speculation About Her Weight After Sharing New Video: 'I Don't Like Obsessing Over My Body'
My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore asked fans not to "obsess" about her weight loss journey after a recent Instagram post.
On Sunday, February 11, the reality television personality shared a short video of her rocking a deep green, v-neck top, flowy, purple pants and a matching belt and hair accessories.
"Can anyone guess what we’re doing to celebrate Dad’s birthday? 🎺🎭⚜️," she captioned the clip as "The Mardi Gras March" by Louis Armstrong played in the background.
However, fans flooded the comments section peppering Thore with questions about her supposedly shrinking figure. One user penned, "You're looking a lot slimmer! What's your secret?" while another chimed in, "Dang gurl!! Looks like you’re shredding those pounds." A third gushed, "You look beautiful, very slim and your teeth look AMAZING."
This prompted the TLC star to edit her caption to explain that she hadn't actually lost any weight since filming the last season of the hit show.
"I hate addressing this, but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight," she said. "In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds. In 2018, I lost 50 pounds. When my mom got sick and eventually died, I lost 50 more."
"I weigh 285 pounds and I have been this weight for almost a year now," she added. "This is the second time in my life I’ve lost 100 pounds. I’m still very fat. Thank you for the compliments, but I really don’t like obsessing over my body and I don’t like it when others do it either. 💜"
One follower replied to argue with the professional dance instructor, claiming: "You are definitely slimmer than you were June 2023 from your Switzerland post. However you're coming to do it, you look great and congrats!!"
Thore responded, "I’m not though, and that’s why these comments are frustrating. I weigh the exact same as I did in Switzerland and no one was freaking out then. I have not lost any weight since then."
While some fans questioned why Thore was on a television series that often focused on her career as a plus-size dancer and her various weight fluctuations if she didn't want fans to focus on it. Others gently reminded them that the reality star admitted to having an eating disorder in the past, which makes it difficult to see constant discussion on her size.
"Some people have body image and eating disorder issues and don’t want comments on their body, whether 'nice' or well intended or not," one follower shared. "It can be upsetting."
Another user explained, "When someone has struggled with weight and or the thought process behind that, it can be hard to hear nice comments directed towards your body."
My Big Fat Fabulous Life is set to return some time in 2024 on TLC. The official premiere date has yet to be announced.