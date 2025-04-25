'Stargazing' Singer Myles Smith 'Still Fangirled' Over Friend Ed Sheeran at TIME100 Gala

Smith also expressed how Hozier was "really awesome" to meet, and it was "absurd" having Scarlett Johansson sit in front of him at the TIME100 Gala.

"Simone Biles and Serena Williams were [also] right in front of me, which was triply absurd ... it was just outrageous," he added.

The singer, who shot to fame for his hit "Stargazing," still feels like an impostor when surrounded by people "more famous than [him]." However, being able to perform at the event and have celebrities recognize his work made his 15-year music journey feel worth it.

"Everyone came and said hi ... they just learned about the music or were already fans, which was wild to me," he said. "And to see so many athletes and Nobel Prize winners, actors and singers sing the words to my song was pretty surreal."