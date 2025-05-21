As she stood before a black-and-white screenshot illustrating a yellow-circled silhouette, Mace revealed the shocking violation, stating: "Behind me is a screenshot from one of the videos I found of myself. The yellow circle, this naked silhouette, is my naked body."

"I didn’t know that I had been filmed. I didn’t give my consent. I didn’t give my permission," she continued, asserting that the alleged violation occurred over a span of three years. In a powerful message on social media platform X, Mace wrote, "Today I exposed a monster whose victims deserve justice. The victims also deserve stronger federal and state laws to protect them."

She then extended her support, declaring, "To other potential victims, I want you to know, 'I have your back.' I would run through a brick wall to protect women and girls in South Carolina."