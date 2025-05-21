Nancy Mace Shocks Congress With Her Own Nude Photo During Heated Hearing After Accusing Her Ex of Secretly Filming Her
Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) shared a screenshot of her blurred naked silhouette during a tense House subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, May 20.
The 47-year-old congresswoman, who has represented her congressional district since 2021, alleged that the image was captured by her former fiancé, Patrick Bryant, without her knowledge.
Mace's shocking claim comes on the heels of her earlier accusations against Bryant and three other men for rape and sexual misconduct delivered during a powerful speech on the House floor. All four men have firmly denied the allegations. Addressing the House Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Subcommittee during her intense speech titled "Breach of Trust: Surveillance in Private Spaces," Mace detailed the horrific experience of being filmed without consent. "Freedom is not a theory. It is the right to breathe. It is the right to dress and undress, to sleep without someone's camera filming your naked body. The Founders wrote liberty in parchment, but hidden cameras erase it in pixels," she passionately declared.
As she stood before a black-and-white screenshot illustrating a yellow-circled silhouette, Mace revealed the shocking violation, stating: "Behind me is a screenshot from one of the videos I found of myself. The yellow circle, this naked silhouette, is my naked body."
"I didn’t know that I had been filmed. I didn’t give my consent. I didn’t give my permission," she continued, asserting that the alleged violation occurred over a span of three years. In a powerful message on social media platform X, Mace wrote, "Today I exposed a monster whose victims deserve justice. The victims also deserve stronger federal and state laws to protect them."
She then extended her support, declaring, "To other potential victims, I want you to know, 'I have your back.' I would run through a brick wall to protect women and girls in South Carolina."
In her February 10 speech, Mace recounted "accidentally uncovering some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable."
She highlighted alarming issues such as "rape, nonconsensual photos, nonconsensual videos of women and underage girls and the premeditated, calculated exploitation of women and girls in my district."
The allegations against Bryant prompted him to respond on Facebook, where he vehemently denied Mace's claims, stating, "I categorically deny the false and outrageous claims made by Nancy Mace. I have never raped anyone. I have never hidden cameras. I have never harmed any woman."
He also accused Mace of weaponizing their relationship, asserting that her claims are "malicious and deeply personal."