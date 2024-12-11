Nancy Mace Allegedly 'Physically Assaulted' by Activist Who Was Later Arrested by Capitol Police
Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) claimed she was "physically accosted" by a transgender rights activist on Tuesday, December 10.
The incident took place after a separate confrontation between the congresswoman and another activist, which was filmed and shared on social media in early December.
Mace detailed the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-trans man."
"One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm, and it'll heal just fine," Mace added, suggesting she suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.
The activist, identified as James McIntyre, 33, from Illinois, was arrested by Capitol Police inside the Rayburn House Office Building.
McIntyre now faces charges of assaulting a government official following the altercation with Mace.
"Just before 6:00 p.m., the Member of Congress's office reported an incident in the Rayburn House Office Building," Capitol Police said in a statement. "House Division officers and agents with the Threat Assessment Section tracked down the suspect."
"After an investigative interview, officers arrested the suspect," they continued.
Capitol Police said the Rayburn House Office Building was open to the public at the time of the incident and that McIntyre "went through security screening prior to entering the Congressional buildings."
Mace and her staff have claimed to be targets of several threats by a number of "woke" activists in the wake of the South Carolina congresswoman's push to ban transgender women from using female restrooms inside the Capitol.
In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022 and her party's efforts to appeal to women voters, Mace previously claimed she's looking for ways to show that the Republican Party is "pro-women."
The 47-year-old Republican congresswoman introduced the restroom resolution last month in response to the election of Representative-elect Sarah McBride (D-Del.)
McBride will become the first openly transgender member of Congress.
"Your t---- violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO (F--- Around and Find Out)," Mace wrote on X after the Tuesday, December 10, incident.
"All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe," she added in a follow-up post. "Your threats will not stop my fight for women!"
Capitol Police made more than a dozen arrests last week after transgender activists, including notorious military intelligence leaker Chelsea Manning, protested outside a women's restroom inside the Capitol complex.
Those individuals were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.