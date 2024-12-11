Nancy Mace Allegedly 'Physically Assaulted' by Activist Who Was Later Arrested by Capitol Police

Mace detailed the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-trans man."

"One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm, and it'll heal just fine," Mace added, suggesting she suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The activist, identified as James McIntyre, 33, from Illinois, was arrested by Capitol Police inside the Rayburn House Office Building.

McIntyre now faces charges of assaulting a government official following the altercation with Mace.