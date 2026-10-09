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Rep. Nancy Mace Claims Cornell 7's Jane Doe Was a Willing Participant in 'Consensual' Acts

Nancy Mace
Source: UNSPLASH,MEGA

Nancy Mace dropped a controversial statement on social media.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

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With regard to the sexual assault claims involving seven former Cornell University fraternity members, Representative Nancy Mace has commented that the woman at the heart of the case may have taken part voluntarily in a group s-- session.

On Friday, October 9, the Republican from South Carolina made those comments after the recently released text messages from the accuser, who is known only as Jane Doe, had drawn national attention.

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Nancy Mace Questions the Allegations

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Nancy Mace
Source: MEGA

Nancy Mace claims she is a survivor of rape herself.

Mace stated on X, "IDK who needs to hear this, but a consensual g------- is not a r---."

Though Mace didn't refer to Jane Doe by name, her post came about after the messages connected with the Cornell case had been released. Many saw the comment as casting doubt on Doe's version of the alleged assault.

Mace has also made herself out to be a r--- survivor. In 2025, she accused her former fiancé, Patrick Bryant, and some others of sexual misconduct, though Bryant denied her allegations.

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Newly Released Texts Spark Debate

Cornell University
Source: UNSPLASH

Messages between Jane Doe and Jonathan Newell have renewed scrutiny of the alleged assault.

On Thursday, TMZ released messages that were exchanged between Doe and Jonathan Newell, one of the men who later accused her of being sexually assaulted by him during an encounter at the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell.

Doe admitted that her memories were blurred by alcohol and drugs.

She also stated that she enjoyed being with Newell and another man and said, "Our body our choice asf."

The messages caused a fresh debate to arise over what took place that night, yet the texts sent later do not show that Doe agreed to each of the sexual acts alleged in her lawsuit.

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Jane Doe Details Alleged Lack of Consent

Cornell University
Source: UNSPLASH

Jane Doe alleges the encounter became nonconsensual after she was intoxicated.

Doe said she was severely drunk, given ketamine and was sexually assaulted by a number of fraternity members.

Documents acquired by CBS News reveal that she at first agreed to have sexual intercourse with two men but stated that the encounter later turned into one that was not consensual.

In a later message referred to in Cornell's investigation, she stated that "90 percent of what took place that night was not consensual."

Thomas Giuffra, Newell's lawyer, said that a university disciplinary committee had concluded that Newell had taken part in sexual activity without her giving affirmative consent. However, Newell has always claimed that their encounter was consensual.

Cornell Case Faces Renewed Investigation

Cornell University
Source: UNSPLASH

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor after the criminal investigation was reopened.

In September, Doe brought a civil suit against seven former students, Cornell University and some other parties.

No criminal charges were initially filed against the accused men, and afterward Cornell expelled two students and suspended two others as a result of its internal inquiry.

Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, has now named Letitia James, the attorney general, as special prosecutor following the reopening of the criminal investigation.

The claims are still in dispute, and the latest investigation has not led to a criminal conviction.

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