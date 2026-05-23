NASCAR's Kyle Busch Battled Serious Illness Before Sudden Death
May 23 2026, Published 10:01 a.m. ET
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch faced significant health challenges in the weeks leading up to his death at the age of 41.
His family announced his passing on Thursday, May 21, following complications from a “severe illness.”
On May 10, during a Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, Busch made a distressing request over his racecar radio.
“Can somebody try to find [Dr.] Bill Heisel?” he asked, indicating the urgency of his situation.
He explained, “He’s the kindred doctor guy. Tell him I need him after the race, please.”
In the days following his request, the NASCAR community began to rally around him. The Busch family, along with Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR, released a heartfelt statement mourning his loss.
“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” it read.
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When asked whether he wanted the doctor to meet him at his car or bus, Busch stated, “Bus. I’m gonna need a shot.”
The race broadcaster informed viewers that Busch had been suffering from a sinus cold, which worsened due to the physical demands of racing.
Despite his illness, Busch completed the race, finishing in eighth place. However, his health continued to decline. He finished 17th at the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 17 and later announced he would miss the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway due to hospitalization.
The Busch family shared on social media, “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization.”
This announcement shocked fans, who were surprised to learn he would not compete in the May 24 race.
Richard Childress Racing emphasized their support for Busch, stating, “Kyle Busch’s health is our utmost priority.”
They confirmed that Austin Hill would substitute for Busch, expressing gratitude for Hill’s willingness to step in.
The announcement of Busch's death sent shockwaves through the racing world.
A joint statement from the Busch family and NASCAR expressed deep sorrow, noting, “We are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch.”
They described him as “a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.”
Survived by his wife, Samantha, and their two children, Brexton and Lennix, Busch's legacy in NASCAR will not be forgotten.