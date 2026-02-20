Eat Your Way Through Music City: 5 Must-Visit Nashville Restaurants

Article continues below advertisement

From buzzy brunch spots to stylish supper destinations, Nashville’s dining scene is hotter than ever. Whether you’re in town for a weekend getaway or planning your next girls’ trip, Music City delivers serious flavor alongside its signature Southern charm. OK! rounded up five must-visit spots — from the effortlessly cool vibes at Two Hands to the wine-lover’s paradise that is 60 Vines — that deserve a reservation ASAP.

Two Hands: Where Aussie-Inspired Brunch Meets Nashville Cool

Source: Two Hands Two Hands serves up globally inspired dishes in a bright, laid-back space that’s as Instagram-worthy as it is delicious.

Bringing a taste of Australia to Music City, Two Hands is the go-to spot for fresh, feel-good fare served from morning to night. With a focus on community, sustainability, and locally sourced ingredients, this all-day café blends health-conscious dining with laid-back charm. Brunch favorites include the Lemon Poppyseed Waffle topped with vanilla mascarpone and bergamot maple syrup, the Smoked Salmon Toast with poached egg and herbed cream cheese, and the hearty Harissa Chicken Bowl that’s both vibrant and gluten-free. Perfect for a post-workout bite or a weekend catch-up, Two Hands makes mindful eating downright delicious.

Noko: An Award-Winning East Nashville Standout

Source: Mick Jacob At Noko, wood-fired cooking meets bold Asian-inspired flavors in the heart of East Nashville.

Noko Nashville is an Asian-inspired, wood-fired restaurant in East Nashville founded by Jon Murray, 2024 James Beard semifinalist Executive Chef Dung “Junior” Vo and Managing Partner Wilson Brannock. Named to OpenTable’s 2023 and 2024 Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. and Eater’s 2023 Best New Restaurant in Nashville, Noko blends traditional Asian flavors with modern techniques, spotlighting dishes like Wagyu brisket with house-made spice rub and smoked gochujang hot wings. Guided by its “people over profit” ethos, the restaurant prioritizes employee well-being with four-day work weeks, travel stipends, health benefits and more, while donating 1 percent of net profits to Nashville Children’s Alliance. Next door, sister spot Kase offers a 14-seat omakase experience that’s become one of the toughest reservations in town.

The Finch: Craft Cocktails, Warm Vibes and Bold Flavors

Source: The Finch Enjoy modern American dishes and craft cocktails in the beautifully reimagined historic Union Station baggage building.

The Finch brings refined yet approachable American cuisine to the historic Union Station Baggage Building in downtown Nashville, offering a stylish all-day dining experience from brunch through dinner. Opened in 2024, this elegant grill blends modern takes on American classics — from honey sriracha-glazed salmon and short rib with mac and cheese to creative starters and hearty salads — all served in a breezy, design-forward space anchored by a marble-top bar. With lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and happy hour on the menu, Finch’s lively atmosphere and craft cocktail program make it a standout stop for visitors and locals alike.

The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen: Southern Comfort With a Music City Twist

Source: Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan Soak up the Nashville energy at The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, where Southern-inspired fare meets live music in a chic downtown setting.

Tucked into historic Printer’s Alley in downtown Nashville, Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan offers more than just a stay — it delivers a full Music City experience with its on-site The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen serving Southern-inspired comfort fare with a Nashville twist. From breakfast through dinner, the playful menu features everything from sharable crawfish wontons and classic chicken and grits to its famous Honky Tonk Burger with homemade pepper jelly, all in a lively space blending industrial flair with rustic charm. The lobby bar pours creative cocktails and local brews, while nightly live music — from local artists to contestants from The Voice and America's Got Talent — keeps the energy high.

Sixty Vines: Wine on Tap and Shareable Plates With a View of Broadway

Source: Sixty Vines Enjoy globally inspired wines on tap and seasonal small plates in a bright, lively Nashville spot with rooftop views of Broadway.