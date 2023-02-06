See Inside Secret Nashville Speakeasy 'The Late Great' Designed By Johnny Cash's Granddaughter!

Once inside the speakeasy, there is a stunning central illuminated rose gold mirrored bar ringed with customed designed and fabricated brass and velvet barstools. Custom furniture in a mix of textures and patterns create a welcoming living-room mood. Artwork was selected by Crowell to tell the story of the Nashville that she has lived in and loved her whole life and includes photographic portraits as well as candid photos of artists and icons, folk art pieces from legends including Howard Finster, and contemporary works that add heart and humor to the space. All are displayed salon style on the space’s rich dark wood walls, offering a new discovery with every visit.

The Late Great is fast becoming one of the most talked about speakeasy's in Nashville , especially for those in that select coveted circle who've been lucky enough to step behind the velvet rope from that secret alley entrance ,into this hip, cool and elite experience into Nashville music history.

The Late Great offers limited memberships on different levels.

For more information on memberships as well as reservations, please visit https://virginhotels.com/nashville/the-late-great/