Natalie Dawson Joins Vogue100. Business Mogul The Latest Addition To Elite Fashion Society

The City of Light was abuzz, as the fashion world’s brightest contributors gathered for Haute Couture week. The trends, the sights, and the innovation that will now percolate themselves into the greater culture blossom out of the hallowed fashion houses that have made Paris famous.

Amongst the ranks of the world’s most prolific contributors to high society is a new face. Natalie Dawson, upon special invitation, has joined Vogue100. As the co-founder and president of Cardone Ventures, Dawson brings an elite business acumen and a modern grace to this outstanding society organized by one of the world’s top magazines.

“Vogue called, and I picked up,” an Instagram caption from Dawson reads. “This is a gentle reminder that when you work hard, the universe will reward you.”

Working hard is putting it mildly. Dawson has spent the last few years scaling Cardone Ventures at a rapid pace, alongside her husband Brandon and business partner Grant Cardone.