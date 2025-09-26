or
Natalie Dormer Refuses to Promote Sarah Ferguson TV Series 'The Lady' After Duchess of York's Emails to Jeffrey Epstein Were Exposed

Composite photo of Natalie Dormer and Sarah Ferguson
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson called Jeffrey Epstein a 'friend' after he was convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Sept. 26 2025, Updated 11:53 a.m. ET

Natalie Dormer is trying to make the best out of a bad situation.

On Friday, September 26, an entertainment outlet revealed the actress has dropped out from promoting her upcoming ITV and Britbox series The Lady, in which she portrays Sarah Ferguson. The star also donated her entire salary from the project to charities that aid victims of child abuse.

Natalie Dormer Snubs Her Role in 'The Lady'

Photo of Natalie Dormer is refusing to promote 'The Lady,' in which she plays Sarah Ferguson, after the Duchess of York's emails to Jeffrey Epstein were leaked.
Source: mega

Her actions come shortly after Ferguson's emails to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein were exposed to the public.

The show is based on the true story of former royal stylist Jane Andrews, who worked for Ferguson, and how she fell from grace before being convicted for murdering her boyfriend. A premiere date has not yet been announced for the miniseries.

As OK! reported, the Duchess of York and Epstein's chat was leaked shortly after she insisted in an interview that she regretted ever accepting money from the late pedophile, who was pals with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Sarah Ferguson's Leaked Email to Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of In 2011, the Duchess of York told the pedophile he's always been 'a supreme friend to me and my family.'
Source: mega

In 2011, the Duchess of York told the pedophile he's always been 'a supreme friend to me and my family.'

In the 2011 email, the mother-of-two called the disgraced financier "a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family." The conversation occurred after he was convicted on one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

The message resulted in Ferguson being dropped by children's hospice charity Julia's House, as they shared in a statement, "Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York’s correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia’s House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity. We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support."

Natalie Dormer

Photo of Ferguson was dropped from multiple charities after the email was leaked.
Source: mega

Ferguson was dropped from multiple charities after the email was leaked.

The socialite was dropped from numerous other organizations, including the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The scandal prompted her spokesperson to speak out in Ferguson's defense.

The Duchess of York Shares Her 'Regret' About Jeffrey Epstein

Photo Ferguson said she 'regrets her association with Epstein.'
Source: mega

Ferguson said she 'regrets her association with Epstein.'

"The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been her first thoughts are with his victims. Like many people, she was taken in by his lies," the spokesperson said. "As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with pedophilia."

"She does not resile from anything she said then," the message continued. "This email was sent in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats."

Epstein committed suicide while behind bars in 2019 as he awaited trial for s-- trafficking charges.

