Natalie Dormer Refuses to Promote Sarah Ferguson TV Series 'The Lady' After Duchess of York's Emails to Jeffrey Epstein Were Exposed

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Dormer is trying to make the best out of a bad situation. On Friday, September 26, an entertainment outlet revealed the actress has dropped out from promoting her upcoming ITV and Britbox series The Lady, in which she portrays Sarah Ferguson. The star also donated her entire salary from the project to charities that aid victims of child abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Dormer Snubs Her Role in 'The Lady'

Source: mega Natalie Dormer is refusing to promote 'The Lady,' in which she plays Sarah Ferguson, after the Duchess of York's emails to Jeffrey Epstein were leaked.

Her actions come shortly after Ferguson's emails to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein were exposed to the public. The show is based on the true story of former royal stylist Jane Andrews, who worked for Ferguson, and how she fell from grace before being convicted for murdering her boyfriend. A premiere date has not yet been announced for the miniseries. As OK! reported, the Duchess of York and Epstein's chat was leaked shortly after she insisted in an interview that she regretted ever accepting money from the late pedophile, who was pals with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's Leaked Email to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega In 2011, the Duchess of York told the pedophile he's always been 'a supreme friend to me and my family.'

In the 2011 email, the mother-of-two called the disgraced financier "a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family." The conversation occurred after he was convicted on one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. The message resulted in Ferguson being dropped by children's hospice charity Julia's House, as they shared in a statement, "Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York’s correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia’s House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity. We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Ferguson was dropped from multiple charities after the email was leaked.

The socialite was dropped from numerous other organizations, including the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity and the Teenage Cancer Trust. The scandal prompted her spokesperson to speak out in Ferguson's defense.

The Duchess of York Shares Her 'Regret' About Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega Ferguson said she 'regrets her association with Epstein.'