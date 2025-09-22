ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Sarah Ferguson Scandal Erupts as Royal Is Dropped by Children's Charity After Jeffrey Epstein Email Exposed Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is facing backlash over a 2011 email she sent to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 22 2025, Published 2:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Sarah Ferguson is in the midst of concerning controversy after a 2011 email she sent to Jeffrey Epstein exposed her apologizing to the disgraced financier for publicly disowning him after he became a convicted pedophile. The ex-wife of Epstein's close pal Prince Andrew was dropped by children's hospice charity Julia's House and multiple other charitable organizations she was a patron for as a result of her email to Epstein resurfacing over the weekend.

Children's Charity Cuts Ties With Sarah Ferguson Over Jeffrey Epstein Controversy

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is in hot water over her former ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Julia's House felt it would be "inappropriate" to continue working with Ferguson due to her ties to Epstein — who died by suicide in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for s-- trafficking and abusing young women and children. "Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York’s correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia’s House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity. We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support," Julia's House shockingly revealed in a statement to People.

Sarah Ferguson Defends Email Sent to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has been dropped as a patron by several charities amid Jeffrey Epstein drama.

While a spokesperson for Ferguson declined to directly comment on the 65-year-old being dumped by Julia's House, the rep responded to overall reports of her email to Epstein sent more than a decade ago. "The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been her first thoughts are with his victims," the spokesperson insisted. "Like many people, she was taken in by his lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with pedophilia."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson claimed her email to Jeffrey Epstein was in the context of 'threats' she had received from the disgraced financier.

What Did Sarah Ferguson Say in Her Email to Jeffrey Epstein?

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson called Jeffrey Epstein a 'supreme friend' in her 2011 email to the late accused s-- trafficker.