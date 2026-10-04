Natalie Harp Watches Donald Trump as He Gushes Over Young, 'Beautiful' Aide Margo Martin
Oct. 4 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump called his communications adviser, Margo Martin, “a beautiful woman, inside and out” while bringing her onstage at a rally in Durant, Okla., on Thursday, October 1.
He praised Martin for nearly two minutes while Natalie Harp, the president’s executive assistant, stood offstage.
Trump Called Martin Onstage
Trump, 80, was campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant. Martin, 31, who grew up in Ada, Okla., was brought to the microphone by the president, who also described her as a social media “sensation.”
The president stated that Martin “is known for a number of things,” but added, “I can’t mention one, because if I do, my political career will be over.”
He continued, “You can never say that a woman is beautiful. If you say a woman is beautiful, that’s the end of your political career. But, I’ll say it anyway, she is a beautiful woman, inside and out.”
Trump made a similar statement during a Women’s History Month address in March, when he said, “If you say a woman’s a beautiful woman, they say that’s the termination of his career.”
Trump asked the “shy” Martin to come to the microphone, saying, “Look at this. Look at this. And I’m not allowed… I’m not allowed to say she’s beautiful. You believe that, she is beautiful. But she’s beautiful inside and out, and she’s been so loyal.”
Trump's 'Racehorse Theory'
Trump praised Martin’s parents, who were in attendance.
“I see why she’s good-looking, actually. You know, I believe in the racehorse theory. Fast horses, right? Great mom and dad. Thank you very much. Great job, Margo,” he said.
Prior to this event, the president had made similar comments about genetics and an individual’s level of success. In 2020, he made such remarks while speaking at a rally in Minnesota, saying, “You have good genes, you know that, right?”
He continued, “A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it? Don’t you believe? The racehorse theory.”
At the time, Rabbi Mark Diamond of Loyola Marymount University said the president’s comments were “beyond reprehensible” and that the selective-breeding concept was “at the heart of Nazi ideology.”
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Joining the President for the Trip
Harp, Martin and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles joined the president aboard Air Force One for the trip, which included a stop at a Peterbilt truck facility in Texas before the Oklahoma rally. Trump plans to visit at least 17 different states leading up to the Tuesday, November 3, midterm elections.
Martin frequently posts videos of the president on social media, and he has referred to her as “the most beautiful photographer in the world.” Social media users dubbed her “Fake Melania” in 2023 because of her physical resemblance to First Lady Melania Trump.
Fox News anchor John Roberts once mistook Margo for Melania during an on-air broadcast, and he issued a public apology for his mistake. Margo has worked for the president since his first administration, when she was a press assistant, and she routinely taped interviews he gave for books written about him.
Criticizing Ties to Young Aides
The rally came days after the president’s niece, Mary Trump, called out his relationships with female aides less than half his age.
“One thing that constantly mystifies me is the extent to which people on the right overlook just how creepy all of this is,” Mary wrote on her Substack. “I mean, his relationships with younger women, very young women. Why is that okay with people? It’s dysfunctional to the point of deviance,” she added.