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Natalie Harp Corrects Donald Trump on White House Meeting Time During Interview

Donald Trump, Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp corrected Donald Trump during his 'TIME' interview in an incident described by critics as 'humiliating.'

Oct. 2 2026, Published 10:28 a.m. ET

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During a TIME Magazine interview, aide Natalie Harp corrected President Donald Trump, an interaction several media outlets described as "humiliating" or "embarrassing" for the president.

The correction came when Trump discussed an upcoming summit with artificial intelligence executives.

While speaking to the reporters, Trump turned to Harp and asked, "Tomorrow's meeting. What time is that meeting tomorrow? 2?"

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photo of Natalie Harp corrected Donald Trump about the timing of a meeting in front of the media.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp corrected Donald Trump about the timing of a meeting in front of the media.

Harp immediately interjected to correct the mistake, responding, "Noon, in the East Room."

Critics focused on the slip-up because Harp is widely known as one of Trump's most loyal and ubiquitous aides, often referred to as his "human printer,” following him around with a laptop to show him flattering news stories about himself and his policies.

Harp was the only administrative aide explicitly quoted in the final published TIME Magazine transcript, which covered a broad range of policy matters including the AI boom, midterm elections, and Middle East foreign policy.

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photo of Natalie Harp defended Donald Trump and his administration.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp defended Donald Trump and his administration.

Harp recently gave her take on her boss to The Washingtonian, which asked whether being a woman in her 30s had helped or hindered her career.

"Age is just a number," she replied, then heaping praise on the POTUS, saying his Cabinet's "diversity in skill, talent, and backgrounds" had created a "dynamic unit."

She then added that the administration has produced "unprecedented WINS for the American People."

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Donald Trump Got Angry During the Interview

photo of The president lashed out during the interview, allegedly calling TIME's writers 'corrupt.'
Source: MEGA

The president lashed out during the interview, allegedly calling TIME's writers 'corrupt.'

The controversy surrounding Trump’s October 2026 TIME Magazine interview goes far beyond the viral Harp correction. The 75-minute sit-down with reporter Eric Cortellessa and Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs was highly combative and sparked major headlines across several policy, legal, and media fronts.

During the interview, TIME journalists confronted Trump about his administration's escalating restrictions on the press, which some speculate began after Harp showed her boss negative coverage of him.

Trump openly defended the prohibitions during the interview, stating he respects the free press but not "fake news." He also repeatedly slammed the TIME staff mid-interview, complaining they hadn't asked him "one f---- positive question" and calling modern media pollsters and writers "corrupt."

The 'TIME' Interview Received Criticism

photo of The POTUS claimed he's the 'only' person who can 'save' the Kennedy Center.
Source: MEGA

The POTUS claimed he's the 'only' person who can 'save' the Kennedy Center.

Critics accused Trump of attempting to rewrite history during the interview. Trump claimed he had successfully neutralized the Iranian nuclear threat "in one night" and that the ongoing conflict was merely "to make sure it stays that way." He then threatened to "annihilate" Iran and warned of further military strikes after the upcoming midterm elections.

A bizarre legal and cultural flashpoint emerged when Trump was asked about his ongoing battle to demolish and rebuild the historic Kennedy Center.

Despite a federal judge recently issuing an injunction ruling that his administration cannot tear down the performing arts venue without congressional warning, Trump remained defiant. He told TIME he was "not committing to anything" and would fight the matter in court, claiming the facility is in "terrible, terrible shape" and that "only I can save it.”

Political columnists and authors labeled the transcript "unreadable" and "incoherent," arguing that Trump failed to answer questions directly, frequently drifted into individual complaints, and gave garbled responses on major topics including the global AI race.

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