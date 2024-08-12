Home > News NEWS Natalie Massaro's Coco Glow Difference Source: Natalie Massaro

Natalie Massaro, the visionary behind Coco Glow, isn't your average spray tan artist. Her journey to becoming a trusted name in the beauty industry is a story of resilience, artistry, and a passion for empowering others. As a first-generation American growing up with dyslexia, she developed a heightened focus on visual details to compensate for reading difficulties. This keen eye for detail has become the cornerstone of her success today. Despite her learning disability, Natalie achieved academic success (including a bachelor's in political science and a Master's in HR). However, following the traditional path of many first-generation Americans by climbing the corporate ladder left her unfulfilled. Craving an outlet for her artistic talents and a desire to make others feel confident, Natalie embarked on a new venture – Coco Glow.

The orange tans plaguing the Jersey Shore and the potential health risks of traditional sun tanning fueled Natalie's vision. She envisioned a haven for flawless, healthy spray tans – a contrast to the one-size-fits-all options dominating the market. Blossoming from a humble walk-in closet, Coco Glow has become a thriving business, consistently voted among the top spray tanning salons in New Jersey. Today, Natalie's passion and dedication have nurtured Coco Glow into a thriving studio with a team of six contour artists. Natalie's artistic background shines throughout her approach to spray tanning. She sees each client as a unique canvas. Taking into consideration skin tone, hair, and eye color to create a custom tan for a natural-looking glow. Unlike generic spray tans that can leave you looking unnaturally orange. Her signature tans, formulated with hyaluronic acid, deliver a healthy, long-lasting glow (up to 10 days!) free of the tell-tale orange tint or unpleasant odor.

She defied expectations by becoming the first in her family to graduate college, demonstrating the power of embracing your unique talents. The constant problem-solving required by her dyslexia instilled in her a remarkable ability to adapt, think creatively, and persevere – all essential traits for an entrepreneur. Her journey continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those with learning disabilities. Coco Glow promotes a warm and welcoming environment where everyone feels comfortable and confident in their own skin. This commitment is evident in the diverse clientele they serve, from stressed-yet-radiant brides on their wedding day to competition-ready bodybuilders. Witnessing the transformation on a client's face is what truly fuels Natalie's passion.

Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or simply seeking a healthy glow, Natalie and her team at Coco Glow are here to help. They offer a variety of services beyond spray tanning, including teeth whitening, ensuring you leave feeling your most confident self. Let Natalie's artistic touch and the Coco Glow team help you feel radiant from the inside out. Visit their storefront Shrewsbury, New Jersey, or call (732) 362-7890. Stay updated on their latest creations and explore their offerings at https://cocoglowairbrush.com.