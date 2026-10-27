Natalie Wood’s Daughter Challenges the 'Tragic' Narrative Surrounding Her Mother's Death: She 'Was in Control of Her Life'

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Natasha Gregson Wagner is pushing back against the public narrative surrounding her mother, Natalie Wood, more than four decades after the actress drowned off California's Santa Catalina Island at age 43. "She had an open heart and was a humanitarian," Natasha said in an interview. "You felt her heart when you watched her. She was very much in control of her life." Wagner, who was 11 when Wood died in November 1981, also defended her stepfather, Robert Wagner, against speculation surrounding the actress' death. The actor was previously named a person of interest in the investigation but was later cleared of involvement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

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Natasha Gregson Wagner Rejects the Portrayal of Natalie Wood as 'Tragic'

Source: @NGDUBSDUBS/INSTAGRAM Natasha Wagner said Natalie Wood was 'very much in control of her life.'

Natasha noted that how this woman died often overshadowed her life's achievements. "She was extremely powerful as a businesswoman, as a wife, a mother, a friend," Natasha said. "She ran the show. And she was strong, really, really strong." The starlet's daughter feels that people's focus on her final moments gives a false idea of who she really was. "So I think maybe the misconception [is] that she was tragic or doomed. … I didn't experience that with her," she added.

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Natalie Wood Drowned During a Yacht Trip in November 1981

Source: @NGDUBSDUBS/INSTAGRAM Natalie Wood drowned at age 43 in November 1981 while aboard a 60-foot yacht.

The Rebel Without a Cause star was aboard a 60-foot yacht near Santa Catalina Island when the incident occurred. Natalie had been traveling with her husband, Robert, her costar Christopher Walken and the vessel's longtime skipper, Dennis Davern. Her drowning has remained a mystery for decades, and people have repeatedly questioned Robert’s involvement, even though the police cleared him.

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Natasha Gregson Wagner Defends Robert Wagner Against Speculation

Source: @ROBERTWAGNEROFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM Natasha Gregson Wagner defended Robert Wagner against allegations surrounding her mother's death.

Natasha worried that the accusations against her stepfather would permanently affect him, especially in his old age. "I know that my dad would've done anything to protect my mom, and I think it's reckless and dangerous when people make up lies or assumptions, and they become the truth that's passed around," she said. "My dad is 96 and a half years old, and I don't want his legacy to be tarnished with these mistruths or untruths." Robert legally adopted Natasha following Natalie's death. Her biological father was the late film producer Richard Gregson.

Robert Wagner Preserves Natalie Wood's Memory

Source: MEGA Natasha Gregson Wagner revealed that Robert Wagner preserved Natalie Wood's memory by passing down jewelry he had gifted the actress.