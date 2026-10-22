Natasha Lyonne Offers Strange Explanation After MAGA Posts Leave Fans Baffled
Oct. 22 2026, Published 7:08 p.m. ET
Natasha Lyonne addressed speculation surrounding her political views after a series of social media posts sparked questions about whether she was expressing support for Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
The Russian Doll and Poker Face star later clarified that she was "not MAGA," admitting she hadn't anticipated the attention her online remarks would generate.
The controversy began on October 20, when Lyonne shared comments about Vice President J.D. Vance and reacted to Trump's praise of Musk. Her posts left some fans confused, particularly given her history of publicly supporting Democratic politicians.
Lyonne Responds to the Backlash
The Orange Is the New Black star took to X, where she shared a post featuring rainbow and transgender pride flags alongside the hashtag "#MakeAmericaG--Again."
"#MakeAmericaG--Again 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🐝😎 sorry — thought these were just murmurs into the ether — didn’t realize it was a whole thing,” she wrote.
The hashtag appeared to be a playful spin on Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, while the pride flags signaled support for the LGBTQ+ community.
When one user directly questioned whether she had embraced MAGA, Lyonne bluntly denied supporting the movement.
The New Girl actress also dismissed the speculation about her political views as "Legit all bulls---."
She later suggested she would remove the controversial posts, writing, "Fine, I’ll delete them, but this was funny."
The 'Prefer Trump' Remark Confused Her Followers
The confusion began when Lyonne reacted to a video of Vice President Vance responding to a protester during a rally in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The demonstrator had demanded the release of the Epstein files before being escorted away.
After sharing the clip, the Slums of Beverly Hills star wrote, "Sketchy m—- prefer Trump—this s--- is even scarier," while describing the political climate as "Grimey times."
Her remarks sparked confusion among some followers, who interpreted the post as suggesting she would rather support Donald Trump than Vance. However, others viewed her comments as an expression of frustration with the broader political situation rather than an endorsement of either politician.
When one follower questioned what she meant by preferring Trump, Lyonne responded, "To insert Manchurian Candidate here?"
Her reference appeared to allude to The Manchurian Candidate, a political thriller centered on manipulation and political control.
The exchange left fans divided, with some interpreting Lyonne's remarks as sarcasm while others expressed disappointment over what they perceived as support for Trump.
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Another Post Added to the Confusion
The speculation intensified when Lyonne responded to a post from Trump praising Musk for giving SpaceX stock to American children through Trump Accounts.
The actress reportedly replied with four emojis in a since-deleted comment, prompting some social media users to interpret her reaction as a sign of support for Trump and Musk.
One disappointed fan wrote, "D---, it sucks to see someone you like publicly reveal themselves to be a complete self-oblivious idiot…Welp, you’ve lost a fan."
Others came to Lyonne's defense, arguing that her comments may have been sarcastic and that people shouldn't rush to conclusions about her political beliefs.
Lyonne Was 'Pretty Horrified' by Trump's Win
This isn't the first time Lyonne has made headlines for her comments about the president. During a previous interview, the actress openly criticized Trump and expressed concern about the impact of his administration's policies.
"It’s very weird to have like a showbiz guy in charge is surreal," Lyonne said.
"I mean because well I’m I’m actually pretty horrified by how strategic and effective this whole thing has been," she added. "I think there’s a real disconnect in all of the noise around like the individuals that are going to be really taking the hits on a individual, like a human basis in the trans community, gay community, Black community. ‘This is America’ to quote Childish Gambino Donald Glover so it’s nothing we didn’t know but always a horror to see up front and I don’t know I’m sorry to end on that."