J.D. Vance Lashes Out at Protester Demanding Release of Epstein Files, Accuses Them of Being an 'Illegal' Immigrant

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During a Monday, October 19, campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Michael Watley in Hendersonville, NC, Vice President J.D. Vance made a joke suggesting a protester who interrupted him was an undocumented immigrant. The incident occurred while Vance was addressing a crowd of Republican midterm candidates at the Hyder Warehouse. A protester standing directly behind Vance disrupted his speech by shouting, "Release the Epstein files!" and "God bless our children.” As security personnel escorted the heckler out of the venue, the crowd began chanting, "USA!"

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Source: MEGA Vice President J.D. Vance baselessly accused a rally heckler of being an illegal immigrant.

Vance responded to the disruption by linking it to his earlier campaign remarks regarding immigration policy. "Ladies and gentlemen, I have to amend something I said earlier," Vance told the audience. "I said that we have had zero illegal border crossings in the United States of America. But one isn't bad, right?" The vice president's quip instantly sparked laughter as well as applause from the crowd, though it quickly drew criticism from political opponents, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who labeled the remark "insulting.”

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There Have Been Other Heckling Incidents

Source: MEGA California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna blasted Vance's comments.

California Democrat, Rep. Ro Khanna, a primary co-sponsor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, blasted Vance on X, writing, “This may be hard to believe @JDVance, but many U.S. citizens want to see p--------- in the Epstein files held accountable.” The interruption follows a wider public discussion surrounding the Trump administration's handling of the investigative records and documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. On October 12, a highly publicized and violent confrontation occurred at a Trump rally inside the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH, at which a female demonstrator wearing a T-shirt that read “Release the Epstein Files” was confronted by attendees.

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'You Spineless Coward!'

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump has also been heckled on the campaign trail lately.

While law enforcement escorted her out, President Donald Trump mocked the protester from the stage, calling her "scum" and making derogatory comments about her weight, stating she was "a fat guy" who needed to "go on a diet" (appearing to misidentify her gender from the stage). He also claimed without evidence that she was a paid leftist agitator. On the same day as the Vance incident in North Carolina, another disruption occurred at a Trump rally at the Heartland Credit Union Arena near Wichita, KS. Local Kansas Army National Guard veteran Jeffrey Doshier was one of five hecklers escorted out of the venue. After being removed by law enforcement, Doshier told reporters he had shouted directly at Trump, "Release the Epstein files, you spineless coward!”

What's Next for the Epstein Files?

Source: MEGA Vance has admitted administration failures when it comes to the Epstein files.