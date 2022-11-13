Nathaniel Mack Is A Personal Injury Lawyer With A Mission

What the naysayers didn’t count on were two things. First, he was mentored by a senior colleague who’s already developed a blueprint for running a successful injury law firm. The second was that Nathaniel Mack possesses incredible drive and speed, as well as the capacity to be a multi-tasker.

“I was just trying to find my lane and my niche, trying to be different from the pack,” he says. “And then you also got to have faith on those bad days and sleepless nights that things will eventually work out. But there’s not much free room to feel that dread because as soon things start picking up, there’s always something that needs to be handled.”

Even when he’s not trying to handle something, Nathaniel Mack likes to be engaged with the business and the people his firm represents. Because his firm is still relatively small, he manages to keep that familial feel with his clients.

“I like to connect with everyone that comes to my office. I meet with every single client I have,” he says. “It’s getting harder, but I want to let my clients know they’re not just a number or a paycheck for me.”