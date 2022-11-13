Nathaniel Mack Is A Personal Injury Lawyer With A Mission
Nathaniel Mack embraces the fact that he is an ambitious man. He is a personal injury attorney who has managed to open five offices in Texas, where he practices law. He’s thriving in a state where the legislature isn’t too fond of him and his colleagues, opting to side with those on the receiving end of his lawsuits.
Nathaniel Mack is a lawyer who understands he’s running a business. None of the above, however, stops him from being a man with a deep conviction that his work serves a higher purpose. “We see ourselves as the gatekeepers of safety,” he likes to say.
What Nathaniel Mack is referring to is that most of his work involves incidents with company vehicles. He’s been a first-hand witness to the lowering of standards in the trucking industry, the disregard for safety and security, and the terrible consequences of it.
“We have these vehicles flying around the highways all over the state,” Nathaniel Mack explains. “These companies are hiring people who lack the proper qualification or training, who are not properly vetted, or who end up being overworked to the point of making a dangerous mistake.”
In that kind of setup, Nathaniel Mack sees himself and his fellow personal injury attorneys as part of the system that keeps those companies accountable. If they don’t, he likes to say, no one will. And holding companies accountable is the only way to ensure that they’re respecting the safety of the people they put behind the wheel and the community.
His passion for seeking justice and being the corrective to the system has served Nathaniel Mack well. His empire still might be in the building phase, but what he’s achieved by now is impressive, seeing how he started with it just five short years ago.
“I started from my apartment with a couple of cases, no money in my account, not even a business card,” he says. “So, I decided to take that leap of faith, start my LLC, print out those cards, and go out and meet people. Some naysayers didn’t believe I’d be able to find my place in a market that was so tightly packed.”
What the naysayers didn’t count on were two things. First, he was mentored by a senior colleague who’s already developed a blueprint for running a successful injury law firm. The second was that Nathaniel Mack possesses incredible drive and speed, as well as the capacity to be a multi-tasker.
“I was just trying to find my lane and my niche, trying to be different from the pack,” he says. “And then you also got to have faith on those bad days and sleepless nights that things will eventually work out. But there’s not much free room to feel that dread because as soon things start picking up, there’s always something that needs to be handled.”
Even when he’s not trying to handle something, Nathaniel Mack likes to be engaged with the business and the people his firm represents. Because his firm is still relatively small, he manages to keep that familial feel with his clients.
“I like to connect with everyone that comes to my office. I meet with every single client I have,” he says. “It’s getting harder, but I want to let my clients know they’re not just a number or a paycheck for me.”
Word of mouth, his approach started undoubtedly helped Nathaniel Mack grow Mack Injury Attorneys into the firm it is today. He also wasn’t averse to taking extra steps to make his potential clients comfortable. To ensure he was approachable to the Spanish-speaking population, he learned some Spanish and hired people in his office who knew Spanish well.
His staff is another secret key to Nathaniel Mack’s success. Because of how quickly he grew the firm, he had to ensure the people who worked for him were on the same page and understood what they were doing and why. They needed to have the same mindset that propelled him, and it turned into one of his firm’s competitive advantages.
While he’s still very much invested in giving his all to his many endeavors, Nathaniel Mack is fully aware that he’ll soon have to start slowing down. Between his regular work, involvement with significant cases like the Union Pacific Railroad case, and his charitable and community-oriented work, it’s hard to imagine he’ll even find the time to start slowing down.