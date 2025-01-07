Nation's Largest Balloon Festival Returns to Lake Havasu City in January: Details About the Bucket List Event!

More than 25,000 visitors head to over to Lake Havasu State Park, a state park located on Lake Havasu in Mohave County, Ariz., to witness the 70 stunning hot air balloons soaring above the Colorado River. From rides that lift visitors into the clouds to glowing nighttime displays that light up the sky, the annual event is worth traveling to.

If you want to experience four days of watching hot air balloons, live entertainment and scenic views, then visiting the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair, an iconic family-friendly festival that brightens the region, from January 9 to the 12th should be on your bucket list!

As for what to expect, key balloon experiences "include daily mass ascension events, in which dozens of balloons launch in unison, painting the skies with vibrant colors. Visitors can also enjoy tethered balloon rides – the perfect opportunity to feel the gentle sway of a balloon while capturing incredible views and photos. When the sun sets, more magic happens with the spectacular 'Glowin’ on the River' Night Glow. Balloons come alive, glowing in synchronization to the beat of a DJ’s music, creating a breathtaking, golden dance in the night sky," the press release reads.

Additionally, there's a 5K/10K fun run on Saturday, January 11, at 8:45 a.m., which is perfect for the whole family. If you want to keep the party going, the eighth annual Havasu Balloon Festival golf tournament occurs on Saturday, January 18, at 8 a.m. at the Lake Havasu Golf Club.

The festival features headliners taking the main stage, with other activities, including carnival rides for kids, Mohave County Sheriff K-9 demonstrations and a classic car show. Delicious food and refreshing beverages are available from local vendors throughout the festival.