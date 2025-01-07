or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Living
OK LogoLIVING

Nation's Largest Balloon Festival Returns to Lake Havasu City in January: Details About the Bucket List Event!

d aa f bac aab
Source: Go Lake Havasu

The nation's largest balloon festival returns to Lake Havasu City in January — get details!

By:

Jan. 7 2025, Published 5:17 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

If you want to experience four days of watching hot air balloons, live entertainment and scenic views, then visiting the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair, an iconic family-friendly festival that brightens the region, from January 9 to the 12th should be on your bucket list!

More than 25,000 visitors head to over to Lake Havasu State Park, a state park located on Lake Havasu in Mohave County, Ariz., to witness the 70 stunning hot air balloons soaring above the Colorado River. From rides that lift visitors into the clouds to glowing nighttime displays that light up the sky, the annual event is worth traveling to.

Article continues below advertisement
aea b a bcb fcff
Source: Go Lake Havasu

The Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair is a family-friendly event!

Article continues below advertisement

As for what to expect, key balloon experiences "include daily mass ascension events, in which dozens of balloons launch in unison, painting the skies with vibrant colors. Visitors can also enjoy tethered balloon rides – the perfect opportunity to feel the gentle sway of a balloon while capturing incredible views and photos. When the sun sets, more magic happens with the spectacular 'Glowin’ on the River' Night Glow. Balloons come alive, glowing in synchronization to the beat of a DJ’s music, creating a breathtaking, golden dance in the night sky," the press release reads.

Additionally, there's a 5K/10K fun run on Saturday, January 11, at 8:45 a.m., which is perfect for the whole family. If you want to keep the party going, the eighth annual Havasu Balloon Festival golf tournament occurs on Saturday, January 18, at 8 a.m. at the Lake Havasu Golf Club.

The festival features headliners taking the main stage, with other activities, including carnival rides for kids, Mohave County Sheriff K-9 demonstrations and a classic car show. Delicious food and refreshing beverages are available from local vendors throughout the festival.

Article continues below advertisement
ddd ff bb a dd
Source: Go Lake Havasu

The festival takes place from January 9-12.

MORE ON:
LIVING

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

General admission tickets, valid for all four days, are available for $20 online and at the Havasu Balloon Festival Store (2109 McCulloch Blvd. Unit #2) until Tuesday, January 7. Tickets will also be available at the main admissions trailer during the event. Limited VIP tickets are also available and include a parking pass, access to the VIP tent, a catered breakfast and dinner, and a cash bar.

From walking across the historic Londin Bridge, to enjoying the outdoor weather — with highs reaching the 70s — the festival is not to be missed!

Article continues below advertisement
e bbc aaecda
Source: Go Lake Havasu

The festival is in Arizona.

For more information, visit havasuballoonfestival.com and GoLakeHavasu.com.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.