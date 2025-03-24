natüür: Where Science Meets Sustainability Meets Skincare

Skincare brands are as abundant as the products they sell. natüür stands apart with a deeply rooted purpose. natüür is an extension of the HDI family office, whose initial focus was on large-scale reforestation projects. Its mission evolved when research into neem, a tree cultivated on their plantations, showed potential for dermatological benefits. What started as an ecological initiative soon became a groundbreaking skincare brand, natüür,aimed at addressing the physical and emotional challenges often associated with skin conditions, all while creating impact for the surrounding communities.

“We’re not just building a business, we’re building a community,” says Laurenz Vorderwülbecke, founder and CEO of natüür. “By investing in people, whether through education or employment, we are simultaneously creating a foundation for long term success.”

HDI’s farm, one of the world's biggest neem plantations, covering an area about the size of 25000 football fields, is more than just a source of raw materials. They are an ecosystem providing employment, education, and economic opportunities. Unlike some other agricultural operations that only hire male workers, natüür fosters inclusive employment, ensuring that women have opportunities and that families can remain together. The company has also built a school, offering education from preschool through the eighth grade, along with literacy and computer classes for adults.