natüür: Where Science Meets Sustainability Meets Skincare
Skincare brands are as abundant as the products they sell. natüür stands apart with a deeply rooted purpose. natüür is an extension of the HDI family office, whose initial focus was on large-scale reforestation projects. Its mission evolved when research into neem, a tree cultivated on their plantations, showed potential for dermatological benefits. What started as an ecological initiative soon became a groundbreaking skincare brand, natüür,aimed at addressing the physical and emotional challenges often associated with skin conditions, all while creating impact for the surrounding communities.
“We’re not just building a business, we’re building a community,” says Laurenz Vorderwülbecke, founder and CEO of natüür. “By investing in people, whether through education or employment, we are simultaneously creating a foundation for long term success.”
HDI’s farm, one of the world's biggest neem plantations, covering an area about the size of 25000 football fields, is more than just a source of raw materials. They are an ecosystem providing employment, education, and economic opportunities. Unlike some other agricultural operations that only hire male workers, natüür fosters inclusive employment, ensuring that women have opportunities and that families can remain together. The company has also built a school, offering education from preschool through the eighth grade, along with literacy and computer classes for adults.
According to Vorderwülbecke, Neem’s potential application in skincare provided an opportunity to assist people struggling with various skin conditions. Beyond the physical struggles, skin-related conditions can often have a profound impact on an individual’s mental health, self-image, and self-esteem. “Neem is one of nature’s most versatile plants, and we realized its potential went far beyond reforestation,” says Vorderwülbecke. “We saw an opportunity to create something truly beneficial for people struggling with skin conditions, using an ingredient that also supports our sustainability efforts.”
Many users with chronic skin conditions, who often rely on harsh pharmaceuticals, have found relief in natüür’s product range. Stories like this reinforce the company’s approach to let the science and results speak for themselves.
HDI’s sustainability efforts extend beyond its plantations. The company is preparing to relaunch its neem-based supplement line under reeleef, incorporating other natural ingredients like ginger and turmeric. These products are designed to support skin, gut, and immune health, emphasizing its holistic approach to wellness. The company also ensures that the byproducts of its neem harvests benefit local economies, with businesses using the raw materials for agricultural and medical purposes.
“We’ve taken a fresh look at our supplement range and are excited to introduce a completely new lineup,” Vordewülbecke says. “Instead of just pure neem leaf powder, we’re now combining it with other ingredients to create solutions targeted for skin, immunity, and gut health.”
Beyond product innovation, natüür, reeleef, and their parent company HDI are positioning themselves as leaders in sustainable business practices. “Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword for us; it is a measurable, impactful strategy that informs every decision we make,” says Vordewülbecke. “Our reforestation efforts and carbon sequestration initiatives are at the core of our business.”
More than a skincare brand, natüür is a movement that bridges the gap between environmental responsibility, scientific innovation, and human well-being. As the company continues to grow, it serves as a model for how businesses can operate with integrity, proving that true beauty lies in purpose, sustainability, and impact.
