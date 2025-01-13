Navigating Business Identities: Understanding Legal Entity Identifiers in the US

What is a Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)?

A Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a unique 20-character alphanumeric code that serves as a global standard for identifying legally distinct entities engaging in financial transactions. This identifier, which adheres to the ISO 17442 standard, plays an important role in enhancing transparency and reducing risks in the global financial system. For Official LEI for US companies, there are specific processes and requirements to obtain and maintain these identifiers.

The LEI connects to essential reference information, enabling clear and precise identification of companies participating in financial markets worldwide. It provides a consistent and reliable way to identify legal entities, regardless of their jurisdiction or the markets in which they operate. The LEI system was established in response to the vulnerabilities exposed during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, aiming to strengthen the stability and integrity of the global financial infrastructure.

The structure of an LEI code is as follows: