Navigating the Mental Health Maze: Dr. Maria Rodriguez’s Guide to Coping with Modern Family Stresses
Modern families face stress from issues and problems that previous generations could never have imagined. Social media, changing family structures, climate change, and ever-evolving technology have all transformed how people react to each other, their expectations, and society as a whole. These new conflicts are dumped on top of age-old issues of peer pressure, money, and depression.
These stressors and more put tremendous pressure on children and parents. Also, parents have worries about where lines are drawn between family struggles they can solve and ones that require professional assistance. That’s where mental health expert Dr. Maria Rodriguez has sound advice.
First, Dr. Maria assures parents that the stress and anxiety they feel are real and, most of all, can be successfully navigated and managed. Other issues families now face that can be dealt with include new parenting challenges, a work-life balance, and social isolation.
“First focus on what makes your family unique and identify what will work for you and them,” Rodriguez says. “Managing today’s society while raising a family and maintaining your mental health can be challenging. In a fast-paced world with numerous responsibilities and societal pressures, it’s important to find a balance that allows you to prioritize your family’s well-being and take care of your mental health.”
As the founder and CEO of Care Counseling Center in Somerville, New Jersey, Dr. Maria Rodriguez is an expert in keeping families together and helping people live their best lives. She is a licensed professional counselor with a long resume of academic credentials including 18 years as a college psychology professor and more than two decades of experience in counseling and psychology. She knows what she’s doing and how to help you.
To help your family, Dr. Rodriguez suggests sticking to a routine. Nowadays with both parents working and the children involved in social, sports, and arts activities, families find that meals are often skipped or eaten on the run, bedtimes are irregular, and relaxation is something no one even considers anymore.
“Establish a daily routine to help create a sense of structure and stability for you and your family,” she says. “This can include regular meal times, bedtimes, and dedicated time for relaxation and connection.”
Regularly discuss your feelings, concerns, and expectations, Dr. Maria Rodriguez instructs. Set aside specific time for family discussions, where everyone can talk about their experiences, challenges, and emotions. This builds a sense of unity and collaboration in dealing with external stresses. Show empathy and understanding toward each other’s feelings, even if you don’t fully understand or agree with them. This creates a supportive, accepting atmosphere.
And it’s not enough to simply talk, Rodriguez emphasizes. Open and honest communication with your partner and children is essential, but you must listen and understand what everyone says.
“Encourage the use of ‘I’ statements instead of accusatory or blaming language. This helps to express personal feelings and experiences without assigning blame to others,” Dr. Maria explains. “Say, ‘I feel overwhelmed when there’s a lot of noise in the house’ instead of ‘You always make so much noise.’ Pay attention to what others are saying without interrupting or formulating a response in your mind.”
Dr. Maria Rodriguez also summarizes these important details to keep in mind when working to heal the issues within your family:
Establish Priorities
Identify your core values and set clear priorities for yourself and your family. This will help you make decisions and allocate your time and energy effectively.
Manage Your Time
Develop effective time management skills to balance family, work, and personal commitments. Create a schedule that allows for quality time with your family while also giving yourself time for self-care activities.
Delegate Chores and Seek Support
Don’t be afraid to ask for support when needed. Share responsibilities with your partner, involve your children in age-appropriate household tasks, and lean on your support network of family and friends.
When to Find Professional Help
The hardest part about keeping your family mentally healthy is deciding when you need to seek professional help for dealing with your own or a loved one’s mental health issues. As the founder of Care Counseling Center, Dr. Rodriguez teaches her patients to notice when family relationships become strained or the conflict escalates to a point where it affects everyone’s well-being. This may include frequent arguments, communication breakdowns, or difficulty resolving conflicts.
Dr. Maria also says that if mental health issues begin to interfere with a family member’s ability to carry out their daily responsibilities, such as work, school, parenting, or self-care, it is important to seek professional help. Issues may manifest as a decline in academic or work performance, withdrawal from social activities, or neglect of personal hygiene. And, of course, everyone knows that substance abuse or misuse is a red flag.
“Remember, seeking professional help is not a sign of weakness but a courageous step towards healing and growth,” Dr. Maria underscores. “A compassionate and skilled mental health professional can provide the guidance, support, and tools necessary for your family to navigate their mental health challenges and find a path towards well-being.”
How to Find a Professional Who Can Help
Look for a professional who is licensed, qualified, and experienced in treating the specific mental health concerns of your family, Dr. Maria says. This can include psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, or family therapists. Remember, feeling comfortable and connected with your professional is essential to fostering a trusting therapeutic relationship.
Dr. Maria Rodriguez also says that if there are specific mental health concerns within the family, such as trauma, addiction, or child and adolescent issues, look for a professional who specializes in those areas and can address specific needs effectively. Consider the practical aspects because it is important to find a mental health professional who is accessible and can accommodate your family’s schedule and financial resources. You don’t have to suffer simply because money is tight.