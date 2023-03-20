Navigating The World Of Autism Treatment: Tips And Resources For Parents And Caregivers
Presented by Nick Kasmik
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), about 1 in 44 children in the United States have been diagnosed with ASD.
This means that there are so many parents and caregivers who are faced with the challenge of finding effective treatments and therapies for their loved ones. Christine and Dr. Eric Weiss say you are not alone if you are one of them. As parents of an autistic child, they have dedicated themselves to helping others by sharing their parenting experience.
As the author of the book, “Educating Marston: A Mother and Son’s Journey Through Autism,” Chris Weiss shares a personal approach to how her family has gone through various phases alongside their son and grown through the process. In addition, Dr. Weiss has been involved in Umbilical Cord Blood/Stem Cell Therapy aimed at helping autistic children heal. He says, “Navigating this world has many challenges, but it’s a journey for both the child and the parent. Knowing that someone is offering a helping hand by talking about something you can relate to means the world to people in similar circumstances.”
Both Chris and Dr. Weiss shared their experience, offering tips and resources to help one navigate the world of autism treatment.
Early Intervention
Dr. Weiss states, “Early intervention is key in autism treatment.” It’s more or less common knowledge by now that the earlier a child with autism receives therapy and treatment, the better the outcomes will be. He says, “early intervention can significantly improve communication, socialization, and cognitive skills in children diagnosed with ASD.”
ABA Therapy
Dr. Weiss says knowing there are numerous options to try is a silver lining. “These days, when ASD is openly discussed, access to different types of therapy could prove crucial in preparing children for the world,” says Dr. Weiss. “One of the most widely used treatments for autism is Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. This therapy uses positive reinforcement to teach new skills and improve behavior. ABA therapy is based on the principle that behavior is learned and can be modified through positive reinforcement. ABA therapy can be tailored to the child's needs and effectively improve communication, socialization, and behavior.”
Speech Therapy And Stem Cell Healing
In his personal experience, speech therapy helped his son make the first improvements toward functional communication. He says, “many children with autism struggle with communication and may benefit from speech therapy.” However, his son Marston “spoke only for function before receiving his umbilical cord blood and the stem cells that reside within it,” as he puts it.
Many studies demonstrate that Umbilical Cord Blood/Stem Cell Therapy can be effective. However, only 50 to 60% benefit. It is unclear why some respond and others do not. Umbilical Cord Blood Therapy is not new, it has been given for different diseases for over 30 years. It is effective and safe. In Marston’s case, it helped him gain more function and, led him to be independent and find a job as an adult.
Umbilical Cord Blood/Stem Cell Therapy is a new and emerging treatment for ASD patients. Umbilical Cord Blood/Stem Cells have been shown to home in on the neuroinflammation seen in autism, turn it off, and turn on neural restoration. Some research has shown that stem cell therapy may effectively improve speech, social and behavioral symptoms in children with autism. Dr. Weiss points out that this type of research is actively evolving and, with the growing success rate, could eventually prove to be the standard medical treatment for autism in the coming years.
Navigating the world of autism treatment can be overwhelming for parents and caregivers. Dr. Weiss and his wife, Chris point out some additional resources that may be helpful to all those that are seeking additional information on ASD:
●Autism Speaks: This organization provides information and resources for families and individuals affected by autism.
●National Autism Association: This organization offers support and resources for families affected by autism.
●Autism Society: This organization provides information, support, and advocacy for individuals with autism and their families.
●Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: This government agency provides information on autism diagnosis, treatment, and resources.
In conclusion, navigating the world of autism treatment can be challenging, but many resources are available to help parents and caregivers. Overall, educating yourself on the available resources and therapies can help you navigate the world of autism treatment and support your loved one's growth and development.