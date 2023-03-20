Navigating The World Of Autism Treatment: Tips And Resources For Parents And Caregivers

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), about 1 in 44 children in the United States have been diagnosed with ASD.

This means that there are so many parents and caregivers who are faced with the challenge of finding effective treatments and therapies for their loved ones. Christine and Dr. Eric Weiss say you are not alone if you are one of them. As parents of an autistic child, they have dedicated themselves to helping others by sharing their parenting experience.

As the author of the book, “Educating Marston: A Mother and Son’s Journey Through Autism,” Chris Weiss shares a personal approach to how her family has gone through various phases alongside their son and grown through the process. In addition, Dr. Weiss has been involved in Umbilical Cord Blood/Stem Cell Therapy aimed at helping autistic children heal. He says, “Navigating this world has many challenges, but it’s a journey for both the child and the parent. Knowing that someone is offering a helping hand by talking about something you can relate to means the world to people in similar circumstances.”

Both Chris and Dr. Weiss shared their experience, offering tips and resources to help one navigate the world of autism treatment.