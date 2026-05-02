NBC Host Sara Gore Announces B----- Cancer Diagnosis During Emotional Broadcast

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NBC host Sara Gore shared her b----- cancer diagnosis during a poignant episode of New York Live, announcing her intention to take a leave of absence for treatment and surgery. This emotional moment unfolded as Gore, 49, addressed her viewers directly.

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Source: @sara_gore/Instagram Sara Gore emotionally revealed during 'New York Live' that she has been diagnosed with b----- cancer.

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“It just felt right to tell you myself, I was recently diagnosed with b----- cancer, and I’m going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery,” Gore stated, revealing her vulnerability to the audience. Her heartfelt message resonated with viewers who have followed her career.

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Source: MEGA Sara Gore explained that her family history, including her mother and sister, made her aware she was high-risk for the disease.

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Gore disclosed that her family history of b----- cancer, which includes her mother and sister having battled the illness, led her to believe she would eventually face a similar diagnosis. “I always knew I was high-risk. I always assumed this day would come. But let me tell you, you are never ready,” she explained, highlighting the emotional weight of her news.

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Source: MEGA Despite calling the diagnosis an 'emotional blow,' she reassured fans that she is surrounded by loved ones.

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Her admission about the diagnosis struck a chord, as she described it as an “emotional blow” that “really stung.” Gore expressed that despite being proactive about her health, she felt unprepared for the reality of her situation. “I wasn’t ready for that. That actually really surprised me. It really stung,” she acknowledged.

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Gore reassured her viewers that she is receiving excellent care. “I’m surrounded by incredible doctors, and people who are taking such good care of me at home,” she affirmed, expressing gratitude for the support from her medical team and family. She also took time to thank her coworkers, whom she referred to as her “work family.” Their support during this challenging time has been a source of strength for Gore.

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Source: MEGA She ended on a hopeful note, saying she believes there may be 'a gift in this' and promised she will return stronger.