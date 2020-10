Photo credit: MEGA

The ‘ Beverly Hills, 90210 ’ alum revealed in February that she was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. The disease returned after the 49-year-old had gone into remission in 2017, having first been diagnosed in 2015.Doherty, who has had surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, told Elle in a profile published on Tuesday, September 29, that when she first heard the cancer was back, she cried and began evaluating her life. "I was like, 'OK, do I have good karma? Do I have bad karma? Why would I have bad karma?' I started taking stock of my life and the things I’d done, and the things I hadn’t done," she said. "How I was with people." After much evaluation, the actress concluded: "I have good karma. It may not seem like it, but I’ve been a really good human being."The ‘Charmed’ actress — who marriedin 2011 — told the outlet that she plans to write letters to her loved ones before her time is up. "There are things I need to say to my mom. I want my husband to know what he’s meant to me," she shared. "But whenever it comes time for me to do it, it feels so final. It feels like you’re signing off, and I’m not signing off."I feel like I’m a very, very healthy human being. It’s hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you’re going to live another 10 or 15 years."