'NCIS: Origins': What to Know About the 'NCIS' Prequel Series in 7 Clicks

CBS confirmed in March that Austin Stowell officially joined the cast members as young Leroy Jethro.

Stowell is known for his appearances in Dolphin Tale, Whiplash, Love and Honor and Bridge of Spies.

The casting came after Mark exited the franchise after 18 years.

"Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out," NCIS executive producer and showrunner Steve Binder said.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl also told Deadline, "In terms of his on-air appearances, we're just going to have to see how it plays out going forward."

Although Mark will not be on board, he will reportedly work as the series' narrator.