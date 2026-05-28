Neal McDonough Reveals Career Challenges Stemming From His Strong Religious Values

Article continues below advertisement

Neal McDonough, a prominent actor in Hollywood, discussed how his morals affected his career in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. He revealed that his strong religious beliefs and commitment to his family led to significant challenges in securing roles. In the interview, published on May 26, McDonough reflected on his past mindset. “‘What time is the bar open?’ That was generally my thought process back then,” he admitted. He faced multiple rejections, as industry professionals perceived him as a “religious nut bag.” He expressed his deep love for his wife, Ruvé McDonough, noting that many could not understand the depth of his devotion.

Article continues below advertisement

Actor Opens Up About Alcohol Struggles

Source: MEGA Industry professionals labeled him as a 'religious nut bag.'

McDonough, who has been married since 2003, also addressed his struggles with alcohol. He recounted how he began drinking more heavily during a challenging period in his career. “I was always a drinker. I’m Irish. I’m from Boston. It’s what we do,” he explained. His drinking eventually spiraled out of control, leading to significant personal losses. “I lost the house, lost the cars, lost everything,” he stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Perry Helped During Difficult Times

Source: MEGA He said the late Luke Perry helped him during his difficult times.

The actor fondly remembered the kindness of the late Luke Perry, who offered the McDonough family a place to stay during their difficult times. “Justified was just coming out, but I still didn’t think I was worth anything because I failed to my family,” he shared, revealing the emotional toll his struggles took on him.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Faith and Family Became a Turning Point

Source: MEGA He credited his wife and faith for helping him rebuild his life.

A pivotal moment in McDonough’s life came after a loving intervention from his wife. He decided to focus on his faith and family, which ultimately led him to quit drinking. “I became a better husband, father and coworker,” he noted, highlighting the positive changes in his life. McDonough is set to star in the upcoming Jimmy Stewart biopic titled Jimmy, scheduled for release on November 6. His commitment to his wife remains evident, as he publicly celebrates her on social media. “Happy birthday to the greatest thing I’ve ever met,” he expressed in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Source: MEGA Neal McDonough reflected on putting family and religion before fame.