Nelly Slammed for 'Disrespecting' Kamala Harris and Her 'White Husband' as Rapper Defends Donald Trump Inauguration Performance

After a clip of his interview was shared online, Nelly again defended himself while voicing support for Snoop Dogg — who also faced backlash for performing at Trump's inauguration — by shouting out how much the two music stars do for their communities.

"I’ll put whatever up ... me and Snoop do more in the community and have been doing for over 20+ years against any of you that are on here just talking trash and have no stats to back up what you mean to the community .. from the Black families that we employ to the black children that we help every day and all year through our nonprofits," he declared in a lengthy Instagram comment.