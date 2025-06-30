Nelly Slammed for 'Disrespecting' Kamala Harris and Her 'White Husband' as Rapper Defends Donald Trump Inauguration Performance
Nelly appeared to dig himself into a deeper hole while trying to defend his performance at Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this year.
The "Hot in Herre" rapper doubled down on his decision to hit the stage at the president's start of office celebrations back in January during a recent interview with Hot97 radio host Ebro Darden – and further clapped back at critics via social media after his latest comments still didn't sit well with upset fans.
Nelly Defends Donald Trump Inauguration Performance
Insisting he was never "pro Donald Trump," Nelly, 50, asked, "Where did you get pro-Donald? What you had was respect for office."
"It’s great how people spin narratives to things that I think best fit whatever they’re against. You know what I’m saying, instead of giving a brother the exact fundamental of what he did, what he said. Nobody’s doing that anymore," he continued. "It’s amazing how you can do something, but if you don’t agree with everything that somebody does, which I plainly said that. I don't agree with everything my wife does…I never endorsed any president."
Nelly Praises His and Snoop Dogg's Efforts in Black Communities
After a clip of his interview was shared online, Nelly again defended himself while voicing support for Snoop Dogg — who also faced backlash for performing at Trump's inauguration — by shouting out how much the two music stars do for their communities.
"I’ll put whatever up ... me and Snoop do more in the community and have been doing for over 20+ years against any of you that are on here just talking trash and have no stats to back up what you mean to the community .. from the Black families that we employ to the black children that we help every day and all year through our nonprofits," he declared in a lengthy Instagram comment.
Nelly Slams Kamala Harris
Nelly additionally shaded former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, for having an interracial marriage.
"And on top of that we are 'Black men' married to beautiful Black women with Black children .. should be inspiring to most but some of y’all have a problem with because the prosecutor — who has probably locked up more Black than we’ve helped — woman of color with the white husband did not win the election," he snubbed.
Nelly concluded: "Again I reiterate, I did not campaign for anyone. I do not tell people who to vote for. I respect and love our country from top to bottom good and bad."
Fans Ridicule Nelly for 'Disrespecting' Kamala Harris
Social media users slammed Nelly for his rude remark.
"The unnecessary Kamala diss proved the point. You supported dump just stand on it 🤦🏾♂️," one critic wrote, as another admitted, "that Kamala shot invalidated his whole argument. Girl, bye. 👋🏼."
"The way he just disrespected a Black women to try and make his point...sooooo unnecessary. 🤦🏾♀️," a third person penned, while a fourth noted: "'Again I reiterate, I did not campaign for anyone,' proceeds to throw shade at Kamala, says nothing bad about Trump…..actions speak louder than words."