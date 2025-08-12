or
Nelly Furtado Shows Off Curves in Micro Shorts and Figure-Hugging Top at U.K. Festival Performance: Photos

Singer Nelly Furtado brought the heat to the U.K.’s Boardmasters Festival, stunning in ruffled green micro shorts paired with a matching figure-hugging top.

Aug. 12 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Nelly Furtado brought the heat to the U.K. during her performance at the Boardmasters Festival.

The “Promiscuous” singer, 46, stepped on stage in ruffled green micro shorts with a matching figure-hugging top.

Furtado paired the bold outfit with an olive green faux fur shrug, black knee-high boots, silver jewelry and oversized Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Nelly Furtado showed off her curves in micro shorts during a performance in the U.K.

Nelly Furtado showed off a faux fur green shrug.

The Canada native shared fan-shot clips from her performance, including one that read, “Can’t believe this moment happened! @nellyfurtado I love you!”

Furtado exuded confidence on stage, just months after shutting down body rumors while sharing photos in a sultry orange bikini.

Nelly Furtado slammed rumors she went under the knife.

“​​HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, 😉, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART ♥️THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR 🙏🏼,” she captioned the January selfies.

Furtado continued, “This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within. I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me.”

Nelly Furtado

Nelly Furtado prefers to use body makeup and tape to alter her figure.

The “I’m Like a Bird” singer clapped back at rumors she went under the knife to alter her figure, preferring to use body makeup and tape.

“For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently,” she explained. “So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old-school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from and I started that when I was 20. The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back.”

Nelly Furtado thanked her stylist for tying her look together.

Furtado went on to thank her stylist, revealing they used a few creative tricks to tie her look together.

“Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin and makeup more lift. Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes,” she continued. “Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look. Makeup can do magical things! So can great eyebrows! So can a great hairstylist! So can great underthings!”

