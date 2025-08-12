PHOTOS Nelly Furtado Shows Off Curves in Micro Shorts and Figure-Hugging Top at U.K. Festival Performance: Photos Source: MEGA Singer Nelly Furtado brought the heat to the U.K.’s Boardmasters Festival, stunning in ruffled green micro shorts paired with a matching figure-hugging top. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 12 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Nelly Furtado brought the heat to the U.K. during her performance at the Boardmasters Festival. The “Promiscuous” singer, 46, stepped on stage in ruffled green micro shorts with a matching figure-hugging top. Furtado paired the bold outfit with an olive green faux fur shrug, black knee-high boots, silver jewelry and oversized Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Source: MEGA Nelly Furtado showed off her curves in micro shorts during a performance in the U.K.

Source: MEGA Nelly Furtado showed off a faux fur green shrug.

The Canada native shared fan-shot clips from her performance, including one that read, “Can’t believe this moment happened! @nellyfurtado I love you!” Furtado exuded confidence on stage, just months after shutting down body rumors while sharing photos in a sultry orange bikini.

Source: MEGA Nelly Furtado slammed rumors she went under the knife.

“​​HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, 😉, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART ♥️THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR 🙏🏼,” she captioned the January selfies. Furtado continued, “This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within. I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me.”

Source: MEGA Nelly Furtado prefers to use body makeup and tape to alter her figure.

The “I’m Like a Bird” singer clapped back at rumors she went under the knife to alter her figure, preferring to use body makeup and tape. “For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently,” she explained. “So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old-school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from and I started that when I was 20. The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back.”

Source: MEGA Nelly Furtado thanked her stylist for tying her look together.