Nelly Furtado Declares She's Never Had 'Any Face or Body Surgeries' in Rare Bikini Selfies

She also shut down the rumors about going under the knife.

“For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently,” she shared. “So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old-school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from and I started that when I was 20. The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back.

“Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin and makeup more lift. Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes,” she continued. “Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look. Makeup can do magical things! So can great eyebrows! So can a great hairstylist! So can great underthings!”