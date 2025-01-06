Nelly Furtado Declares She's Never Had 'Any Face or Body Surgeries' in Rare Bikini Selfies
Nelly Furtado is setting the record straight — and spreading a little self-love along the way!
On Sunday, January 5, the Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram to share two stunning mirror selfies, flaunting her natural physique in a neon orange bikini. In the first photo, Furtado struck a pose, while in the second, she confidently highlighted her stretch marks and cellulite, embracing her body just as it is.
“HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, 😉, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART ♥️THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR 🙏🏼,” she wrote in the caption.
“This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within,” she continued. “I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me.”
She also shut down the rumors about going under the knife.
“For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently,” she shared. “So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old-school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from and I started that when I was 20. The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back.
“Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin and makeup more lift. Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes,” she continued. “Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look. Makeup can do magical things! So can great eyebrows! So can a great hairstylist! So can great underthings!”
Furtado is proud to reveal that the bikini snaps were completely unaltered.
“These photos I have no makeup and there is no editing or filters on these photos but I do have a spray tan ! 😆 I have spider veins ( 🕷️😮) and they remind me of my mom and aunties and life so I think that’s why I haven’t parted with them so far ❤️,” she wrote.
Ending on an uplifting note, she encouraged fans to celebrate their physique.
“My New Year’s message for 2025, is [to] express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it’s also OK to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs,” Furtado explained.
“PS- this post is not intended to hate on anyone, I am just joining the storytelling community and this story is MINE 🫶🏼,” she added.
Of course, fans quickly flooded her post with love and support.
“The epitome of beauty and grace right here!!!! ✨🔥❤️ I love you and your story!!! Forever beleza! ❤️,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, writing, “love everything about this post, ur gorgeous 😍.
“That's my type of woman🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍❤️❤️❤️,” a third gushed.
“And all of the realness is real when it comes to you Nelly ❤️🔥🫶🏼,” a fourth mentioned.
The empowering post comes almost two years after Furtado performed at Lollapalooza 2023, sparking rumors about cosmetic surgery due to her glowing appearance.
Laughing off the speculation, she told Emily Ratajkowski on the “HighLow With EmRata” podcast in August of that year, “I could have lied and said I didn’t care what people thought [in the past], but deep down, I did.”
In another interview, she opened up about how much she despised "airbrushing" when she first rose to fame in 2000.
"I have olive skin, and they'd kind of lighten my skin a lot in photos," Furtado told People. "And kind of take my hips down all the time — they would always cut off in editorials."
"By my second album, I guess I was kind of angry about it," she added.
Now, at 46, the “Say It Right” singer is thriving.
During a November 2024 appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Furtado stated, "It's a very fun time in my life. I feel most confident now, I had the 40s glow-up."
“I just feel like me, I had time to work on my inner life," she added.