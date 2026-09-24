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Nephew Bryan Seaver Denies Threats and Labels Dolly Parton Estate's Restraining Order 'Spurious'

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, denied threats, calling the late country legend's estate's restraining order 'spurious.'

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

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Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, spoke out about being served with a restraining order by the late country legend's estate.

In a statement to ABC News, Seaver called the restraining order “spurious and simply a publicity stunt.”

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Image of Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver was served a restraining order by the late country legend's estate.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver was served a restraining order by the late country legend's estate.

Seaver notably worked as head of security for the "Jolene" singer until his firing on September 15.

This was followed by Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, filing a temporary restraining order to protect her property.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Nozell reportedly accused Seaver of making intimidating remarks.

The multimillion-dollar estate in the talk includes her iconic Dollywood amusement park as well.

Additionally, Nozell also claimed that Seaver threatened attorneys, business partners, and employees, going as far as to warn that he could “destroy the entire brand.”

He also told a member of Parton’s legal team that he’s “not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.”

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Bryan Seaver Breaks Silence on His Firing

Image of Bryan Seaver notably worked as head of security for the 'Jolene' singer until his firing on September 15.
Source: MEGA

Bryan Seaver notably worked as head of security for the 'Jolene' singer until his firing on September 15.

Now breaking his silence on that, Seaver said, “I was fired. After the estate negotiated with me and my company for services in perpetuity and agreed to that service provision from my company. A week later, they fired me for these contrived ‘threats.”

“Dolly called me her killer. It was a joke we used around her camp,” Seaver said. “I was her ‘baby boy ninja’ and Danny Nozell took that text out of context to somehow imagine that I was threatening him. He’s always called me The Killer.”

“I’ve never threatened anyone … They are my friends and my brothers and colleagues,” he added.

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Seaver Shared A Tribute on Dolly Parton's Death

Image of Bryan Seaver called the restraining order 'spurious and simply a publicity stunt.'
Source: MEGA

Bryan Seaver called the restraining order 'spurious and simply a publicity stunt.'

When Parton passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday, August 25, after a brief battle with cancer, Seaver announced the news of her death on the country singer's Instagram page.

“My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he said in the video.

Image of Bryan Seaver shared a heartfelt tribute while announcing Dolly Parton's death on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Bryan Seaver shared a heartfelt tribute while announcing Dolly Parton's death on Instagram.

Seaver continued in the clip, “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly,” he added. “Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”

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