Nephew Bryan Seaver Denies Threats and Labels Dolly Parton Estate's Restraining Order 'Spurious'

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Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, spoke out about being served with a restraining order by the late country legend's estate. In a statement to ABC News, Seaver called the restraining order “spurious and simply a publicity stunt.”

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver was served a restraining order by the late country legend's estate.

Seaver notably worked as head of security for the "Jolene" singer until his firing on September 15. This was followed by Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, filing a temporary restraining order to protect her property. According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Nozell reportedly accused Seaver of making intimidating remarks. The multimillion-dollar estate in the talk includes her iconic Dollywood amusement park as well. Additionally, Nozell also claimed that Seaver threatened attorneys, business partners, and employees, going as far as to warn that he could “destroy the entire brand.” He also told a member of Parton’s legal team that he’s “not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.”

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Bryan Seaver Breaks Silence on His Firing

Source: MEGA Bryan Seaver notably worked as head of security for the 'Jolene' singer until his firing on September 15.

Now breaking his silence on that, Seaver said, “I was fired. After the estate negotiated with me and my company for services in perpetuity and agreed to that service provision from my company. A week later, they fired me for these contrived ‘threats.” “Dolly called me her killer. It was a joke we used around her camp,” Seaver said. “I was her ‘baby boy ninja’ and Danny Nozell took that text out of context to somehow imagine that I was threatening him. He’s always called me The Killer.” “I’ve never threatened anyone … They are my friends and my brothers and colleagues,” he added.

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Seaver Shared A Tribute on Dolly Parton's Death

Source: MEGA Bryan Seaver called the restraining order 'spurious and simply a publicity stunt.'

When Parton passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday, August 25, after a brief battle with cancer, Seaver announced the news of her death on the country singer's Instagram page. “My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he said in the video.

Source: MEGA Bryan Seaver shared a heartfelt tribute while announcing Dolly Parton's death on Instagram.