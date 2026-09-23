'Peaceably Vacate the Properties at Once': New Security Firm Replaced Dolly Parton's Nephew, He Learned in Termination Letter

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Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, reportedly received a termination letter in which he learned that he was relieved of his duties as security for the late singer’s properties. TMZ obtained the letter, which instructed that Seaver and his personnel were to “peaceably vacate the Properties at once.” Seaver was also notified to alert his personnel "not to take or damage anything as they leave and not to return.”

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Bryan Seaver Received a Termination Letter After Dolly Parton's Death

Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, was told to 'peacefully vacate' her properties in termination letter.

Seaver has been managing the security for his aunt’s properties for the past few years. However, as the letter stated, “there have been changes in the ownership of the Dolly Parton properties.” “All of the Dolly Parton Professional Properties and Business Interests are held in the DP Dean Trust dated 2/4/97, as amended (the “Trust”),” the letter continued. “Our firm represents the Tennessee special purpose entity (SPE) that was formed by the Trust and which has exclusive jurisdiction over Ms. Dolly Parton’s Professional Property and each of her Business Interests in the Trust,” the letter went on. “On behalf of the Co-Trustees of the Trust and the SPE, we are notifying you that any and all personal services (security or otherwise) provided by you, as well as any services of any of your related companies" are “terminated” and prohibited from “providing any further services,” it added.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, was warned against entering any of her properties.

“For the avoidance of doubt, effective immediately, the Bryan Seaver Companies, you, or any other persons under the Seaver Companies’ or your control or influence, in any way, may not enter, monitor, attend, or remain at or on any of the Properties,” the letter further stated. “Should you or anyone related to the Bryan Seaver Companies set foot on, disrupt, attend, or monitor the Properties after your receipt of this notice, all of the above entities reserve all rights and remedies available at law or equity,” the letter warned. However, the authorities also clarified that the termination of Seaver’s services did not mean that he would be removed as a beneficiary from the trust. In fact, the letter concluded that “The Co-Trustees will be in contact with you (and the other beneficiaries) in the near future regarding your interest as a beneficiary of the Trust.”

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Dolly Parton's Longtime Manager Filed For a Restraining Order Against Bryan Seaver

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell filed for a restraining order against Bryan Seaver.

Before his formal termination, Seaver was already facing legal heat after the late country legend’s longtime manager filed for a restraining order against him. Per TMZ, Danny Nozell filed a motion in which he stated that Seaver had been “invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity for violence” to try and extort money from the manager even before Parton passed away on August 25 at the age of 80.

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's manager claimed that Bryan Seaver threatened to ruin her brand name.