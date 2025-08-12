ENTERTAINMENT Netflix's 'One Piece' Season 2 Unveils Teasers and Characters, Early Season 3 Renewal Shocks Fans! Source: Netflix/YouTube Netflix surprised fans at 'One Piece' Day with new Season 2 teasers, fresh cast reveals and an early Season 3 renewal, before the new season even premieres. OK! Staff Aug. 12 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

This year’s One Piece Day in Tokyo, Japan, brought thrilling surprises for fans of Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga series. The event revealed a treasure trove of first-look photos and a teaser trailer for One Piece Season 2.

Source: Netflix 'One PIece' Season 2 will follow Luffy and the Straw Hats’ perilous journey through the Grand Line.

Iñaki Godoy returns as Monkey D. Luffy, joined by the familiar faces of the Straw Hat crew and newcomers making their debut this season. Among the fresh characters are Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Callum Kerr as Captain Smoker and Brendan Murray as Brogy.

Source: Netflix/YouTube Netflix gave a sneak peek of One Piece's Season 2 adaptation.

Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Kerr as Captain Smoker and Chandran as Miss Wednesday captured fans’ imaginations in the new shots released. In stunning news, the show also received an early renewal for Season 3 amidst the Season 2 buzz. Before fans even dive into the new season, production for the third installment is set to begin later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.

Source: Netflix Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes showran 'One Piece' Season 2.

There will be some changes behind the scenes for Season 3. While Matt Owens and Joe Tracz co-showran the second season, Tracz will now share leadership duties with Ian Stokes for the upcoming season. Owens plans to take a step back to focus on his mental health and self-care. In One Piece Season 2, "Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn," the official description states.

Source: Netflix Tony Tony Chopper will also be introduced in 'One Piece' Season 2.

"As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies," the message continues. "Everything I've done, everywhere I go is for the One Piece," proclaims Godoy’s Luffy in the teaser.

Fans can look forward to the return of Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji and Jacob Romero as Usopp in Season 2. A premiere date has yet to be announced. Earlier this year at Netflix's Tudum event, the streamer introduced Tony Tony Chopper for the first time, voiced by Mikaela Hoover.

Source: Netflix 'One Piece' Season 3 was announced early, with production starting later this year in Cape Town.