10 of the Biggest Reveals From Netflix Tudum 2025 Event: From Lady Gaga's 'Wednesday' Role to 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Premiere Dates and More

Netflix went all in at Tudum 2025: The Live Event, delivering buzzy surprises and headline-worthy updates that thrilled fans across multiple fandoms.

Hosted by Sofia Carson, the streaming giant held its live show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 31, offering exclusive reveals about its fan-favorite series and films.

After the rollercoaster of emotions during the two-hour show, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee opened up about the gathering, which was streamed live exclusively on the platform for the first time.

"Tudum 2025 was a sold-out celebration of everything that makes Netflix the ultimate entertainment destination — bold storytelling, global fandom, and unforgettable moments!" said Lee. "With exclusive first looks, surprise appearances and iconic performances from Lady Gaga and Hanumankind — led by [Sofia] Carson's magnetic hosting — it was a one-of-a-kind experience fans could only get from Netflix."

She added, "And as a live event, it was one fans around the world could enjoy together in real time, no matter where they were."