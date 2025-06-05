10 of the Biggest Reveals From Netflix Tudum 2025 Event: From Lady Gaga's 'Wednesday' Role to 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Premiere Dates and More
Netflix Held Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Netflix went all in at Tudum 2025: The Live Event, delivering buzzy surprises and headline-worthy updates that thrilled fans across multiple fandoms.
Hosted by Sofia Carson, the streaming giant held its live show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 31, offering exclusive reveals about its fan-favorite series and films.
After the rollercoaster of emotions during the two-hour show, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee opened up about the gathering, which was streamed live exclusively on the platform for the first time.
"Tudum 2025 was a sold-out celebration of everything that makes Netflix the ultimate entertainment destination — bold storytelling, global fandom, and unforgettable moments!" said Lee. "With exclusive first looks, surprise appearances and iconic performances from Lady Gaga and Hanumankind — led by [Sofia] Carson's magnetic hosting — it was a one-of-a-kind experience fans could only get from Netflix."
She added, "And as a live event, it was one fans around the world could enjoy together in real time, no matter where they were."
'Squid Game' Unveiled Its Final Trailer
Ahead of the release of the third and final season of Squid Game on June 27, Netflix hyped fans by dropping the of the hit series at Tudum 2025.
The two-minute preview shows Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung-jae) participating in new deadly games against his friends and enemies as he tries to unmask the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun).
"The new season will focus on what Gi-hun can and will do after all his efforts fail," creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Tudum after the trailer debut. "He is in utter despair after losing everything and watching all his efforts go in vain. The story then takes an interesting turn, questioning whether Gi-hun can overcome his shame and rise again to prove that values of humanity — like conscience and kindness — can exist in the arena."
'Frankenstein' Hyped Fans With Its Official Teaser Premiere
The first official trailer for Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein was also presented at the 2025 event, introducing Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as his monster.
"The most important figure from English legacy is, incredibly, for me, a teenager by the name of Mary Shelley (author of the 1818 novel), and she has remained a figure as important in my life as if she were family," the Oscar-winning filmmaker said. "And so many times when I want to give up, when I think about giving up, when people tell me that dreaming of the movies and the stories I dream are impossible, I think of her."
Frankenstein premieres on Netflix in November.
'Happy Gilmore 2' Was Officially Announced
Almost 30 years after Adam Sandler notably played the titular character in the 1996 film Happy Gilmore, the fan-favorite golfer returns for a long-awaited sequel, joined by both familiar and new faces.
The trailer presented at Tudum 2025 revealed the star-studded cast, which includes original Happy Gilmore stars Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen. Joining them on board are Bad Bunny, Becky Lynch, Benny Safdie, Blake Clark, Cam'ron, Dan Patrick, Eminem, Eric André, Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, Jack Nicklaus, John Farley, Ken Jennings, Kevin Nealon, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Marcello Hernandez, Margaret Qualley, Martin Herlihy, Nancy Lopez, Nelly Korda, Nikki Garcia, Oliver Hudson, Post Malone, Reggie Bush, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Tim Herlihy and Verne Lundquist.
Several professional golfers will also appear in the film, including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Justin Thomas, Paige Spiranac, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Joined Forces for a New Netflix Film
In a short backstage clip at Tudum 2025, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck had an encounter with Cookie Monster as they attempted to bust the iconic Sesame Street character. The best friends soon unveiled the first look at their new film, The Rip, which is set to be released on Netflix on January 16, 2026.
Speaking with Tudum after the event, writer-director Joe Carnahan opened up about what viewers can expect from the upcoming crime thriller.
"The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department," he explained.
Carnahan added the film "is inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic '70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era — films like Serpico and Prince of the City and more recently, Michael Mann's Heat."
- From Thrillers Like 'Ratched' To Our Guilty Pleasure 'Emily In Paris', 18 Shows To Watch This Fall
- From 'Friends: The Reunion' to 'A Quiet Place II,' 9 Must-See TV Shows & Movies To Watch This Memorial Day Weekend
- Adobe, Netflix Team Up For 'The Great Untold' Film Competition To Support Emerging Creators
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meet the 'Knives Out 3' Cast
The attendees of Tudum 2025 were also the first to hear about the release date of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, with Netflix confirming that the third film will be added to its catalog on December 12.
In addition to the date announcement, Daniel Craig got the crowd roaring when he appeared on stage alongside director Rian Johnson and other cast members: Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington and Mila Kunis.
Tudum 2025 also offered a sneak peek at the film, which Netflix has since uploaded to its official YouTube channel.
'One Piece' Introduced Chopper
Nearly two years after Netflix released the first season of One Piece live-action, the streaming site debuted the first look at Tony Tony Chopper (voiced by Mikaela Hoover) ahead of the second season's release in 2026.
Reflecting on voicing the character, Hoover told Tudum, "What excited me about playing Chopper is the tug of war between his standoffishness and his huge heart. He tries so hard to hide his emotions and put on a tough exterior, but underneath, he's a big softy, and his love can't help but come out."
Hoover said she believes "there is a little Chopper in all of us," adding, "We all want to be loved and accepted. We go to great lengths to keep the people that we love safe. There's a purity to his nature that reminds us of what's good in the world."
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Premiere Dates Were Confirmed
Stranger Things will return to Netflix for its highly anticipated fifth and final season.
During Tudum 2025, the streaming service confirmed the hit series will debut in three volumes: four episodes on November 26, three episodes on Christmas and the finale on New Year's Eve. Episodes will drop at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the aforesaid dates.
The official synopsis reads, "Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread."
"The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time," the message continues.
'Wednesday' Dropped the First 6 Minutes of Season 2
Tudum 2025 presented an exclusive six-minute snippet of Wednesday Season 2, premiering on August 6 and September 4.
Co-showrunners and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said the upcoming season focuses on "darker and more complex" journey of Wednesday as "she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore."
Lady Gaga Officially Joined the Cast of 'Wednesday' Season 2
Lady Gaga will join the fun on Wednesday, following the official announcement of her casting at Tudum 2025. She will be guest starring in the second part of Season 2 as the legendary Nevermore teacher, Rosaline Rotwood.
She made the fan event more memorable with a medley performance of her songs, including "Zombieboy," "Bloody Mary" and "Abracadabra."