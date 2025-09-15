The 8 Best Rom-Coms on Netflix You Can't Miss This September: 'Good Advice,' 'Anyone But You' and More

Article continues below advertisement

Good Advice

The 2001 film Good Advice, featuring Charlie Sheen and his then-future ex-wife, Denise Richards, hit the streaming platform in September. However, it only holds a lackluster 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. "After losing his lucrative job and his girlfriend, a brash investment broker Ryan Turner begins ghostwriting his ex's advice column," the synopsis on Netflix reads.

Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez's 2022 film Marry Me follows the story of a pop superstar who has a planned on-stage wedding to her celebrity fiancé. However, she ends up exchanging vows with a high school math teacher in the audience after discovering her partner's infidelity. It also features Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, Chloe Coleman and Sarah Silverman.

Love, Guaranteed

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr., Love, Guaranteed is one of the must-watch rom-coms on Netflix this September 2025. The 2020 film is about a lawyer who accepts a high-profile case against a dating website. Although they initially clash, they soon find themselves falling in love with each other — a situation that could jeopardize the case. Its synopsis on Netflix reads, "Sparks fly when a crusading but cash-strapped attorney takes on a charming client looking to sue a dating site that guarantees its users will find love."

The Hating Game

In The Hating Game, Lucy (Lucy Hale) and Josh (Austin Stowell) share the typical enemies-to-lovers love story as they compete in the office. The rivalry and countless jabs eventually develop into a mutual attraction, intensifying the romance in the flick. "Resolving to achieve professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against cold and efficient nemesis Joshua, a rivalry that is complicated by her growing attraction to him," the official synopsis reads.

La Dolce Villa

Initially released in February, La Dolce Villa follows a successful businessman and widower who travels to Italy to stop his daughter from spending her money to restore a crumbling Tuscan villa. There, he meets the town's mayor and develops a romance with her. The romantic comedy film stars Scott Foley, Violante Placido and Maia Reficco.

Lonely Planet

"At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who's reevaluating his life choices," the official synopsis for Lonely Planet reads. In the film, a novelist suffering from writer's block after a breakup joins a writer's retreat in Morocco. At the gathering, she meets a younger man, with whom she develops a transformative love affair.

How to Be Single

Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson bring laughs to the table in How to Be Single. The romantic comedy film, which also stars Leslie Mann and Alison Brie, follows the four friends trying to embrace changes in their relationships and seek personal growth. "From playing the field to cracking dating-site algorithms, four fun-loving friends approach singlehood differently — but it's time to shake things up," the synopsis teases.

