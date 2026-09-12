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Netflix's 'Running Point' Dedicates Season 2 to Niko Mijailovic: A Tribute to a Rising Star

Composite photo of Niko Mijailovic and Kate Hudson.
Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE; @mila.mijailovic/INSTAGRAM

Netflix’s ‘Running Point’ dedicated its second season to the memory of Niko Mijailovic.

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Sept. 12 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

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Netflix’s Running Point has returned for its second season, and the series has dedicated this installment to the memory of Niko Mijailovic. The third episode features a tribute card, stating, In Loving Memory of #6 Niko Mijailovic.

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Image of The series featured a tribute card honoring the late volleyball player in its third episode.
Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE

The series featured a tribute card honoring the late volleyball player in its third episode.

Niko Mijailovic was a talented varsity volleyball player who tragically passed away in 2025 at the age of 15. He suffered from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in April 2025 while attending a private school in Los Angeles.

His family revealed that the last show he watched with them was Running Point, a series that stars Kate Hudson as Isla, a reformed party girl managing her family’s professional basketball team.

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Image of Niko Mijailovic died in 2025 at age 15 after suffering sudden cardiac arrest.
Source: @mila.mijailovic/INSTAGRAM

Niko Mijailovic died in 2025 at age 15 after suffering sudden cardiac arrest.

Mila, Niko’s older sister, spoke about the shocking nature of her brother's death. “There was no warning, and as far as we knew, he was completely healthy,” she wrote on Instagram while supporting the Huddle For Hearts initiative. “He was always active and played sports his entire life. He loved volleyball the most, playing both on his high school varsity team as a freshman, as well as playing club.”

Reflecting on their sibling bond, Mila said, “He was there for every single part of my volleyball career, always supporting me.” She recalled his aspirations to play Division I volleyball, revealing how she looked forward to seeing him achieve his goals.

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Image of His sister remembered his passion for volleyball and his dream of playing Division I.
Source: @mila.mijailovic/INSTAGRAM

His sister remembered his passion for volleyball and his dream of playing Division I.

Mila expressed her grief, stating, “He was my brother, but also my best friend. Losing him has been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through, but what makes it harder is that we didn’t know anything was wrong. There weren’t any signs that something like this was going to happen, until the one morning I got the phone call that he just didn’t wake up.”

In honor of Mijailovic, Campbell Hall, his school, retired his jersey. The school shared on Instagram, “Niko was a true light within our community. Niko joined Campbell Hall in Kindergarten and grew into a beloved and thriving member of our varsity boys’ volleyball team. Beyond his incredible athletic talent, Niko was known for his quiet confidence, kind heart, and deep love for his friends and family.”

Image of The ‘Running Point’ tribute honored Niko Mijailovic’s lasting impact on his family, friends and community.
Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE

The ‘Running Point’ tribute honored Niko Mijailovic’s lasting impact on his family, friends and community.

As the community grapples with this tragic loss, the tribute in Running Point serves as a poignant reminder of Niko’s impact. The show continues to air, leaving viewers to ponder the importance of life, connections, and memory.

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